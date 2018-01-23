Say what you will about the snow, but there's something incredibly romantic about the winter season. Twinkling fairy lights, crackling fireplaces, frosty skating rinks, holiday markets, the beauty of that first snow fall — the farther the temperature drops, the more romance seems to rise.

Whether you want to embrace the wintry weather or escape to a tropical island, the romantic month of January is the perfect time to get away with your favorite travel partner. It doesn't matter if you only recently met your honey, or you've decided to pop the question to your love of many years, January is the perfect time to treat yourselves to a vacation for two.

To help you figure out the perfect destination for your romantic vacation, we've rounded up 15 that will be sure to have you swooning (about each other, as well as the destination). From the lush jungle of St. Lucia to the towering mountains of Patagonia, we've spun the globe searching for retreats that offer the very best in seclusion, ambiance, and five-star service — combined with excellent January weather.

And we found something for everyone.

Skiers should head to the charming Italian resort of Cortina d'Ampezzo, sun worshippers will find paradise in the Maldives, and oenophiles will love tasting the fortified wine of Porto. Only have a long weekend to spare? Plan a quick getaway to pastoral Vermont or the red rocks of Sedona for that much-needed retreat without having to fly too far.