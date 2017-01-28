50 Most Romantic Places in the United States

For star-crossed lovers, Hawaii’s Sweetheart Rock may be an appropriate romantic venue. According to local lore, there was once a man who was so taken with his new wife’s beauty that he was afraid to let other men see her. So he confined her to a sea cave near the rock. One day, a giant storm began to pound the island. The man raced back to where his wife was to save her but by the time he arrived, she had already drowned. He threw himself off a nearby rock in grief and despair. Pray that your own love story has a happier ending.