50 Most Romantic Places in the United States

Nothing brings couples closer together than traveling to new destinations and sharing experiences together. But no two love affairs are the same, which is why we believe that no two romantic getaways should be the same, either.For couples planning an epic trip from sea to shining sea or for those just hoping to book a weekend getaway close by, we went from coast to coast to find 51 of the most romantic places our country has to offer. There's one in every state, and even the District of Columbia.There are plenty of romantic wilderness retreats where couples can take advantage of epic cliffs, waterfalls, and beaches. For more urban couples, we found waterfront streets and high-up cityscape views. And, of course, there are a few castles for couples swept up in a fairytale romance.And hey, even if there isn’t a special someone to take on a trip this year, in the words of Oscar Wilde, “to love oneself is the beginning of a lifelong romance.”