These 26 long-distance relationship quotes will help you keep the spark alive when you're miles away from your partner.

Long-Distance Relationship Quotes That Will Make You Feel Close, Even When You're Far Apart

Long-distance relationships are hard. They're rewarding, passionate, and worth it. But they're still a challenge.

Senior woman using laptop computer to speak to friends from home Credit: Alistair Berg/Getty Images

When you're in a long-distance relationship, you have to make the time you have together count. And when you're not in the same city, both you and your significant other need to go above and beyond to maintain your deep connection from different states, countries, or continents. But how do you keep the affection you feel for one another alive from so far away — especially when you don't know when you'll see each other again? How do you show the love of your life the strength of your feelings without coming face-to-face?

Distance will never diminish your connection, nor does it lessen the strength of your relationship. But it can be upsetting to not see your person for days, weeks, or months at a time. It's OK to have weak moments when you miss your partner and feel like the distance takes so much energy and strength. Too much time apart can create fear or stress in a relationship, but when you're open and honest with each other, it can ultimately bring you closer. In those moments when you miss your partner an unbearable amount, confide in them and take solace in these beautiful long-distance relationship quotes.

Long-Distance Quotes for When You Miss the One You Love

"I close my eyes, thinking that there is nothing like an embrace after an absence, nothing like fitting my face into the curve of his shoulder and filling my lungs with the scent of him." — Jodi Picoult

"I exist in two places, here and where you are." — Margaret Atwood

"If my voice could reach back through the past I'd whisper in your ear, 'Oh darling I wish you were here.'" — Owl City

"The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched. They must be felt with the heart." — Helen Keller

"The reason it hurts so much to separate is because our souls are connected." — Nicholas Sparks

Romantic Quotes for When the Distance Feels Especially Hard

"Distance is just a test of how far love can travel." — Unknown

"How lucky I am to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard." — A.A. Milne

"Ocean separates lands, not souls." — Munia Khan

"Distance is not for the fearful, it is for the bold. It's for those who are willing to spend a lot of time alone in exchange for a little time with the one they love. It's for those knowing a good thing when they see it, even if they don't see it nearly enough." — Meghan Daum

"Distance means so little when someone means so much." — Tom McNeal

"The pain of parting is nothing to the joy of meeting again." — Charles Dickens

"Love knows no distance; it hath no continent; its eyes are for the stars." — Gilbert Parker

"If you found that one person who is really worth the sacrifices, pain, and hardships, then your efforts will not go to waste." — Anna Agoncillo

"I want to be with you. It's as simple and as complicated as that." — Charles Bukowski

"I carry your heart with me (I carry it in my heart)." — E.E. Cummings

Woman in cab Credit: Getty Images

Long-Distance Love Quotes That Say They're the One for You

"Home is not where you are from, it is where you belong. Some of us travel the whole world to find it. Others find it in a person." — Beau Taplin

"In true love, the smallest distance is too great, and the greatest distance can be bridged." — Hans Nouwens

"The simple lack of her is more to me than others' presence." — Edward Thomas

"Close together or far apart, you're forever in my heart." — Unknown

"My heart is your home, wherever in the world you are — you will always have a place to stay." — K.A. Hill

Long-Distance Quotes About Trusting in the Relationship

"Once trust is built, distance cannot kill it. Time and space alone cannot destroy authentic connection." — Veronika Tugaleva

"When mistrust comes in, loves goes out." — Irish proverb

"Trust is the first step to love." — Munshi Premchand

"If we truly trust no one, we cannot survive." — Megan Whalen Turner

"You have to trust or you're only living half a life." — J.D. Robb