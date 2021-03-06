21 Babymoon Ideas for Every Type of Traveler

Editor's Note: Travel might be complicated right now, but use our inspirational trip ideas to plan ahead for your next bucket list adventure. Those who choose to travel are strongly encouraged to check local government restrictions, rules, and safety measures related to COVID-19 and take personal comfort levels and health conditions into consideration before departure.

From a private island resort in the Maldives to an all-inclusive spa in Tucson, we've put together a list of the best babymoon destinations around the world that are perfect for any mom-to-be (and her partner).

Here are 21 babymoon ideas with something for every travel style.

1. Tucson, Arizona

Boasting warm weather and wide-open spaces, Tuscon is the ideal destination for a wellness getaway.

Where to Stay: Miraval Arizona, the premier destination spa in Tucson, is the perfect place for babymoons. The resort offers hundreds of wellness workshops and mindfulness programming, including "Mindful Relationships" and "Mindful Parenting," that teach moms-to-be how to build a supportive environment in preparation for their new family member. In addition to a roster of wellness and spiritual classes – great for moms who are on the verge of a big life change – Miraval also offers a wide variety of prenatal spa services so pregnant moms get a chance to unwind.

2. Cayo Espanto, San Pedro, Belize

Cayo Espanto is a private island resort located three miles off the coast of San Pedro, Belize. Home to seven villas, each one complete with a private dock and butler service, the island resort is ideal for a secluded and pampered babymoon. Breakfast will be delivered directly to your own private pool or dock, and the island chef is able to cater to dietary preferences and design menu items on the spot to fit specific pregnancy cravings. A personal butler and on-island concierge team will even curate customized experiences.

Where to Stay: Cayo Espanto is the only resort on the island, so couples are able to enjoy paradise while having the entire island to themselves.

3. Cape Cod, Massachusetts

With over 500 miles of pristine coastline, couples can relax on the white sand beaches; stroll through the town and get one-of-a-kind baby gear at the local shops; and enjoy nature at Nickerson State Park. To top it off, curb pregnancy cravings with a tour of the Cape Cod potato chip factory in Hyannis.

Where to Stay: Get pampered at the luxe Ocean Edge Resort & Golf Club, where moms-to-be can indulge in a prenatal massage at the Beach House Spa. It's designed to reduce stress, decrease swelling, and relieve aches and pains. After, the couple can enjoy the area's only Nicklaus Design golf course or a kayak ride on Blueberry Pond. For an especially romantic escape, book a stay on the mansion side, which offers spacious villas and premiere access to the resort's private beach.

4. Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

Puerto Vallarta draws visitors with its mountain-meets-the-ocean landscapes, authentic Mexican culture, vibrant arts scene, and health and wellness options. Moms-to-be can enjoy activities like whale watching, sailing to hidden beaches, and shopping for local arts and crafts.

Where to Stay: The wellness-focused Westin Resort & Spa Puerto Vallarta is located five minutes from Puerto Vallarta's international airport and a few minutes' walk from the marina (they even have walking maps designed by New Balance that invite expecting moms — and their mates — to get their steps in while they take in the sights). A former palm tree plantation, the resort's serene pools sit amongst the towering palms, creating a tranquil setting. The Westin's "Eat Well" program offers inspired menus in collaboration with the hotel's chef and a nutritionist, ensuring expectant moms keep health and wellness a priority. This includes a Westin Sleep Well Menu, with items packed with amino acids, vitamins, and minerals that promote rest and recovery. And speaking of sleep, a great night's sleep is in store with Westin's Signature Heavenly Beds.

5. Anguilla

Anguilla is known for its unparalleled white sand beaches and stunning turquoise waters, so it's the perfect destination for a tropical babymoon.

Where to Stay: Set in the middle of Meads Bay, one of Anguilla's most renowned beaches, Frangipani Beach Resort is a luxury boutique property ranked as one of the top hotels in the Caribbean. The resort features 19 rooms and suites and an impressive 5,000 square foot, four-bedroom beachfront villa. Couples can enjoy activities like yoga, a prenatal massage, or sunbathing on the beach.

6. Stone Harbor, New Jersey

With the Intracoastal Waterway to the west and the Atlantic Ocean to the east, beach lovers and nature enthusiasts can spend time exploring the marshes and basins, strolling along the shoreline, or walking through the bird sanctuary. Beyond the stunning beaches, there's much to explore in the one-of-a-kind shopping district, home to over 150 boutiques, restaurants, and specialty shops.

Where to Stay: The Reeds at Shelter Haven is a luxury boutique property that provides the ideal site for a relaxing, beachside babymoon, with breathtaking sea views, stunning sunsets, and luxurious guest rooms designed for pure relaxation. Mothers-to-be can enjoy a prenatal massage at the Salt Spa, shop at Boutique at The Reeds, and enjoy a bayside meal at the Water Star Grille.

7. Maldives

Pristine beaches, private islands, overwater bungalows, and cerulean seas make the Maldives a bucket list destination for many.

Where to Stay: Coco Bodu Hithi's overwater villas have private butlers and pools to ensure a secluded and romantic escape. Dining indulgences include enjoying a floating water brunch served in the pool and a five-course dinner under the stars in a private beach pergola.

8. Miami Beach, Florida

Miami Beach is ideal for a choose-your-own adventure babymoon. Days can be spent doing as much — or as little — as expectant mommas want. Lounge on the beach or stroll down Lincoln Road, Miami Beach's pedestrian-only boulevard and outdoor mall, lined with restaurants and shops. Stop to take babymoon photos in South Pointe Park, located at the southern tip of South Beach with panoramic views of the shoreline.

Where to Stay: The Setai, situated in the heart of Miami Beach, is just steps from the white sand and turquoise water. The hotel's amenities include three temperature-controlled pools and exceptional dining at either Jaya or The Ocean Grill. Don't forget to indulge in some luxurious pampering in the spa — the private spa suites have ocean and pool views, plus a private bath and steam room.

9. Riviera Maya, Mexico

The perfect tropical escape for a babymoon lies in the eastern Yucatán Peninsula, where moms-to-be can relax with nature, sun, and sand. From the adventurous to the leisurely, Riviera Maya offers plenty of water excursions as well as local art, culture, and shopping.

Where to Stay: The Andaz Mayakoba Resort Riviera Maya sits on 560 acres of sparkling Caribbean beachfront. Many of the suites offer private plunge pools, and the bi-level suites include the option and space to have in-room spa treatments. Or head to the The Naum Spa for the 90 minute "Mother to Be" massage. Indulge in fresh local ingredients and authentic dishes at the resort's five on-site restaurants.

10. Coastal Mississippi

The Secret Coast, as it's called, is home to many romantic experiences that are sure to make for a memorable babymoon. Couples can enjoy a sunset cruise while looking out for dolphins, or they can stroll along the 26 miles of uninterrupted beach — the longest man-made beach in the nation. Couples can even book a fire pit on the beach and snuggle up with s'mores, or enjoy a luxury picnic on the sand with Coastal Picnic & Co. Enjoy Gulf-fresh seafood, sustainable fine dining, and fusion cuisine.

For your cultural fix, the towns of Ocean Springs and Bay St. Louis boast wonderfully artsy, walkable downtown areas amongst the ancient live oaks.

Where to Stay: Bay Town Inn in Bay St. Louis is an intimate B&B perfect for a romantic babymoon getaway, and it's within walking distance of the beach, town, and nearby activities.

11. Aruba

It's not called the happy island for nothing — known for its year-round sunshine, low humidity, and refreshing breezes, Aruba is accessible via direct flights from hubs across the U.S. Plus, there are plenty of amazing beaches, including the perfectly-named Baby Beach, known for its shallow and calm waters.

Where to Stay: Located on 12 acres of luxe waterfront property, Hyatt Regency Aruba Resort Spa and Casino is an ideal babymoon getaway. The resort recently finished a multimillion dollar renovation that includes the brand-new ZoiA Spa and Trankilo, an adults-only pool with 10 private cabanas where guests can receive spa treatments. There are also yoga and meditation classes to help moms-to-be find their zen.

12. Marathon, The Florida Keys

Enjoy all the perks of island living without taking an international flight when you visit the Florida Keys.

Where to Stay: The Marlin Bay Resort & Marina is a collection of private three and four-bedroom vacation homes offering the ultimate in luxury and privacy — the four-bedroom homes even have private plunge pools. There's also a heated pool and an onsite marina for excursions ranging from daytime island hopping to sunset cruises.

13. Nassau, The Bahamas

Nassau is a quick flight from the States, but it feels like a world away. Moms-to-be can spend their days on the beach or tour the city's popular sights.

Where to Stay: Atlantis Paradise Island's The Cove is perfect for couples seeking a romantic babymoon. From the Peaceful Pregnancy Massage at the award-winning Mandara Spa, to golf for soon-to-be parents, there's lots to do at the resort. Spend the day at the adults-only pool in a private cabana enjoying delicious mocktails, and end the night dining at Fish by Chef José Andrés, Nobu by Nobu Matsuhisa, Olives by Todd English, or Casa D'Angelo by Chef Angelo Elia.

14. Montecito, California

Located on the American Riviera (known for its gorgeous landscape, pleasant year-round climate, and spectacular architecture), this West Coast destination has a laid-back, calming vibe.

Where to Stay: Rosewood Miramar Beach is one of Southern California's most luxurious oceanfront resorts. Nestled on the shores of the Pacific Ocean, this soothing resort is the perfect escape for couples looking to spend a little quality time, especially before they welcome a new addition. Whether partaking in a pampering treatment at Sense, A Rosewood Spa or enjoying a romantic meal at the signature restaurant Caruso's, the resort has many ways for couples to enjoy time together. Opt to stay in one of the resort's beach house suites, which are standalone cottages right on the water.

15. Los Cabos, Mexico

What's not to love? Los Cabos has amazing weather, delicious food, and great hospitality. Moms-to-be will be happy with the direct flight from most hubs in the United States, and couples can't help but relax among the beautiful scenery.

Where to Stay: Las Ventanas al Paraiso, A Rosewood Resort is an architecturally stunning, 12-acre retreat in Los Cabos. Mom-to-be can indulge her cravings in the made-from-scratch cuisine at the Sea Grill which has a stunning view the Sea of Cortez. Stay in one of the private suites or villas, some of which feature private pools overlooking the sea.

16. South Andros, The Bahamas

Aptly nicknamed "The Sleeping Giant," this is the perfect destination for pure relaxation. Andros is one of largest islands in the country, and this uncrowded spot is home to the world's third largest barrier reef, blue hole ocean caves, and over 90 miles of pristine beaches.

Where to Stay: Caerula Mar Club is the island's first-ever luxury resort. It has a postcard-worthy location on 10 acres of turquoise beach. The resort has six private villas and 18 suites located just steps from the shoreline, plus restaurants that range from an outdoor poolside bar and grill to a fine dining restaurant with locally-sourced organic ingredients. For an extra romantic evening, couples can request dinner on their private porch or patio and take a stroll down the beach to watch the night sky light up with stars.

17. Maui, Hawaii

Maui is home to beautiful beaches, swimming, snorkeling, golfing, and consistently sunny skies. Here visitors can relax on famed Kaanapali Beach, take a light walking tour of Haleakala National Park, and attend a showing of Old Lahaina Luau to learn about Hawaiian culture.

Where to Stay: Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa recently completed its multi-million dollar renovation, and it shows. The property features six free-form pool areas, oceanfront cabanas, various dining destinations, and the only oceanfront spa in Maui.

18. Cancun, Mexico

Just a hop, skip, and a jump from most major cities along the Eastern Seaboard, Cancun lies at the heart of the Mexican Caribbean. With easy access to the Yucatan's most amazing sights — from the ruins of Chichen Itza to the cenotes of Tulum — Cancun is great destination for a quick escape.

Where to Stay: The JW Marriott Cancun Resort & Spa features new, elevated interiors with authentic Mexican textiles, herringbone floors, Mayan-inspired wood accents, rainfall showers, and free-standing soaking tubs. Couples can relax poolside in a Bali-style day bed, book a spa treatment, take a pasta making class, or enjoy the alfresco culinary experiences at the property's restaurants.

19. Outer Banks, North Carolina

Watch the sunrise on the beach, explore the expansive and undeveloped coastline on Cape Hatteras, and dine on fresh seafood when you visit the Outer Banks. With 100 miles of beaches, there are plenty of places to sneak away for some peace and quiet.

Where to Stay: Nature lovers should check out The Inn on Pamlico Sound, a boutique water-front property located in the midst of nature. The three-acre facility sits on a ridge between the banks of the Pamlico Sound, one of North America's largest estuaries, and the Buxton Woods Reserve, one of North America's largest maritime forests.

20. Sarasota, Florida

Sarasota is a wonderful mix of urban sophistication — think museums, art, and top-rated restaurants — with coastal waterways and gorgeous beaches. Spend the trip browsing boutiques, taking a food tour, or biking on the beach.

Where to Stay: The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota is a great babymoon choice. Enjoy exclusive access to The Beach Club on Lido Key, indulge at the award-winning spa, hit the links at the resort's championship golf course, and relax in a poolside cabana.

21. Galapagos Islands

The Galapagos Islands are a one-of-a-kind wildlife destination, so check them off your bucket list before baby comes. Walk among the famous giant tortoises, snorkel alongside marine life, and explore the dynamic volcanic landscapes.