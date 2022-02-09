This Glass-domed Train Is Bringing Back an Incredible Route Through the American Southwest — and Celebrating With Epic Discounts

As spring quickly approaches, the Rocky Mountaineer is gearing up to welcome guests for another season aboard its sightseeing trains. With plenty of time still left to book a 2022 itinerary, the luxury rail company is now offering a promotion on all of its routes, including Rockies to the Red Rocks, its first-ever U.S. route that will complete its first full season this year.

Travelers who book their trip now through Feb. 28, 2022 will receive a savings of $825 per couple (or per bundle of two tickets) on itineraries departing during select months this spring and fall. This promotion is the largest savings of the year for the Rockies to the Red Rocks route, which launched in August 2021 and will run this season from April to November.

For those headed out on the U.S. route, this promotion is available for travel in April, May, September, and October, while travelers can save on Rocky Mountaineer's Canadian itineraries by choosing departure dates in April, May, and October.

Travelers who are unsure of their plans for the year can still take advantage of this sale as the Rocky Mountaineer will offer a full travel credit for future use to anyone who cancels up to 60 days prior to their departure.

The Rockies to the Red Rocks route is a two-day itinerary between Denver and Moab, Utah with a stop in Glenwood Springs, Colorado — home to the world's largest mineral hot spring pool. Passengers can start their journey at either end of the route.

In Canada, there are three routes to choose from. On the First Passage to the West route, passengers will cross the Continental Divide and travel through the iconic Spiral Tunnels on a trip between Vancouver and Banff/Lake Louise with a stop in Kamloops. The Rocky Mountaineer is the only passenger rail service that connects Canada from east to west.

Meanwhile, on the Journey to the Clouds itinerary, the train will travel between Vancouver and Jasper, allowing guests the opportunity to admire Jasper National Park, parts of which are designated a UNESCO World Heritage site, and catch a glimpse of Mount Robson, the highest peak in the Canadian Rockies.

Passengers on the Rainforest to Gold Rush route will also have the chance to see Jasper National Park and Mount Robson through their panoramic windows as the train makes its way between Vancouver and Jasper with stops in Whistler and Quesnel.

For more information on the promotion and to start booking your trip, click here.