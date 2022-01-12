The Best Road Trip Getaways From Major Cities in 2022, According to Vrbo

Vrbo has come up with some of the best road trip destinations based on vacation rental demand.

As the omicron variant has thrown a lot of vacation plans up in the air, travelers are hitting the road instead of the skies.

Road trips were extremely popular during the early days of the pandemic, and remain popular with travelers in 2022. Thankfully, vacation home rental company Vrbo has come up with some of the best road trip destinations for a true getaway reachable by car, based on vacation rental demand the company shared with Travel + Leisure.

"We first saw families turn to road trips early in the pandemic when air travel was unpredictable. As COVID-19 continues to throw curveballs our way, many families are choosing to drive to their vacation destinations and visit vacation spots that are close to home," Alison Kwong, a spokeswoman for Vrbo, said in a statement shared with T+L. "From every major region of the country, travelers can find a popular vacation destination within 300 miles on Vrbo, which is about a 3-4 hour car ride."

Travelers who are based near New York City have their choice of beach breaks from the Hamptons, which is about 100 miles away, to the Jersey Shore, where they can party the night away in the casinos of Atlantic City or take an off-season walk on the sand. New Yorkers who want to drive a little further can head to Cape Cod in Massachusetts, about 250 miles away, where they'll find charming shops and plenty of nautical vibes.

Atlanta travelers can head to several nearby states for a good break, according to Vrbo, like Miramar and Rosemary Beach in Florida, Hilton Head in South Carolina, and Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge in Tennessee (hello Dollywood).

On the other side of the country, Vrbo recommends Los Angeles residents head down to San Diego for a quick vacation (it's only about 120 miles), or head into the mountains to Mammoth Lakes where they can ski at Mammoth Mountain. Alternatively, travelers can go north to San Luis Obispo along the Pacific Coast Highway, which may add a little time to the drive but the views are worth it.

Midwesterners near Chicago have options in Michigan — like Allegan and Traverse City — or Wisconsin to choose from. Head north to Sturgeon Bay in Door County to find traditional fish boils and cherries galore.

And Dallas travelers can explore their home state of Texas with trips to coastal Galveston or through Hill Country to Fredericksburg where they'll find excellent Tex-Mex and fun honky-tonks. For an even closer trip, Vrbo suggests travelers head up to Broken Bow, Oklahoma, which is only about 170 miles away.