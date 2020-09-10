Volkswagen's New Van Is a Campsite on Wheels

Not quite ready for an RV? Check out this new Volkswagen instead.

Volkswagen is getting ready to release a new van that’s perfect for camping trips.

Volkswagen’s Caddy California features a foldout tent, a foldaway bed, a tiny pull-out kitchen, and a panoramic sunroof option that’s perfect for stargazing and reading under the sun. When fully set up, the camper van can sleep up to four people, Motor Trend reports.

The Caddy California takes Volkswagen’s well-known pop-up tented vans up a few notches and is a significant upgrade from its iconic VW buses, many of which are still on the road.

The kitchen includes a small gas cooktop, a silverware drawer, and additional storage. It also comes with a table and chairs to give travelers a place to enjoy whatever they’ve whipped up on the single gas burner. Meanwhile, the foldaway bed measures six and a half feet by three and a half feet, making it a cozy nest for two, and the mattress comes with a removable fabric cover, meaning it’s easy to clean. The bed’s design even allows for the removal of back seats, giving travelers more storage space for those extra-long outdoor adventures.

Image zoom Courtesy of Volkswagen

Image zoom Courtesy of Volkswagen

The Caddy California van is also equipped with magnetic shades for additional privacy and an app to help travelers make the most of their road trips. Plus, lots of storage cubbies make it easy to stash anything you might need for a few days — or more.

The standard version of the Caddy California camper is scheduled to launch in Europe later this year, with a longer version following next year. It’s not clear when or if the van will come to the U.S.

Image zoom Courtesy of Volkswagen