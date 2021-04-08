Gift Your Graduate the Adventure of a Lifetime With a Campervan Rental for an Unforgettable Road Trip

From national parks to popular surfing spots, these cool vans are a great way to see the world after getting a diploma.

It's not easy being a college graduate in the middle of a pandemic. While previous generations have been able to take a well-earned break with a big trip, graduates this year (and last year) may have to put off their travel plans until it's safe to roam again.

Except, there is one option for recent college grads to get a celebratory trip this year — with a campervan rental that can take them across the country.

Travellers Autobarn campervan Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Travellers Autobarn

Campervan purchases and rentals have been on the rise since the pandemic hit, providing an alternative to flying and a more luxurious experience than just packing up the car for a road trip. Travellers Autobarn, a campervan and RV rental company, is one amazing option for families who want to gift their grads with a road trip.

"What we think a lot of new college graduates want, especially this year, is a sense of freedom. Nothing provides a feeling of boundless adventure quite like hitting the open road in a campervan," Peter Burke, Travellers Autobarn founder and managing director told Travel + Leisure. "Especially since the popular [Euro-trip] after graduation is off the table this year – Eurail passes are out and exploring your own backyard is in. Campervans make for an ideal gift for graduates because they are the mode of transportation and the place to sleep all in one, and it's completely up to the graduate where they want to go and how they want to customize their journey."

Not only does the company have a range of campers available, there are no additional charges for miles and no hidden fees once you take your trip. With locations in Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Las Vegas, their campers are great for customers who want to explore the west coast and beyond. The company's Kuga campervan is a particularly popular model, with space for three, as well as a kitchen space with microwave, fridge, sink, and gas stove.

Travellers Autobarn campervan Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Travellers Autobarn

Travellers Autobarn has even compiled some incredible itineraries for customers who aren't sure where to go yet. One of the many road trips offered on the company's website include a rundown of popular national parks between Las Vegas and San Francisco, stopping at Death Valley National Park, Sequoia and King's Canyon National Parks, and Yosemite National Park.

Travellers Autobarn campervan Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Travellers Autobarn

Grads and their families can truly "get their kicks" this summer on an iconic Route 66 road trip from Los Angeles to Chicago, stopping at the Grand Canyon, Tinkertown, Cadillac Ranch, and Carthage. Long haul trips can also be discounted after seven, 14, 21, and 28 days.

Or, more adventurous travelers can choose between a rock climbing itinerary that spans the American Southwest or a surfing itinerary down the California coast between San Francisco and Los Angeles, with popular stops along the way.

Travellers Autobarn campervan Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Travellers Autobarn

Travellers Autobarn also has many more itineraries that stop in other cities like Denver, Miami, New York, and Seattle. For more information about campers and road trips, visit the Travellers Autobarn website.