I Road Tripped Around the Midwest Solo — Here's What I Learned As a Black Woman

As I said goodbye to Detroit, I couldn't help but be grateful for my time in the city. I was also able to see firsthand the meaning of "reach as you climb" come to fruition when I stopped at Détroit Is the New Black, a retail space featuring Black designers and creatives. On the day I popped in, owner Roslyn Karamoko was teaching a class in the back of the store to youth looking to learn more about the fashion industry. Detroit is a city all about legacy, and it's easily seen through the people, past and present, who live there. I contemplated how much mentorship has personally allowed me to walk into rooms I never thought possible and opened up doors to incredible relationships and opportunities.