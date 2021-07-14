Travel + Leisure and RVShare Are Giving Away a Week-long RV Trip — Here's How to Win
Hit the open road with a free trip valued at $1,500.
Road trips are back and better than ever in the summer of 2021. And we want to make sure you have a chance to hit the open road, too.
According to a recent study by RVShare and Phocuswright, 28% of travelers have rented an RV for leisure travel. And, in 2020, "millions of travelers turned toward sites like RVshare, the first and largest peer-to-peer RV rental marketplace, to rent and vacation in an RV. With more than a quarter of travelers already familiar with renting, it is likely that interest will continue to grow post-pandemic."
Not sure you'll like the experience of driving your own hotel room around? According to the study, 84% of those who rented an RV in 2020 are interested in renting again within the next 12 months, and 81% of those who rented an RV in 2020 are interested in renting an RV even after the pandemic subsides.
Still not sure? How about a free ride?
RVshare and Travel + Leisure are partnering to give away a week-long RV trip valued at $1,500. The winner will also receive booking help from RVshare's expert team to find the perfect RV for their ideal destination. Want to road trip through a national park? Done. Sleep by a beach? Yes. See the world's largest ball of yarn? Why not. See all those things in one trip because you can thanks to having a mobile on-the-go room? Yep. You can do that.
To enter, all you need to do is sign up for both RVshare's and Travel Leisure's newsletters (which you'll love, we promise), via the entry page here. Entries are open now through July 22. And, just in case you want to take a drive for yourself, check out our list of the best road trips you can take for every decade of your life.