Travel + Leisure and RVShare Are Giving Away a Week-long RV Trip — Here's How to Win

Road trips are back and better than ever in the summer of 2021. And we want to make sure you have a chance to hit the open road, too.

According to a recent study by RVShare and Phocuswright, 28% of travelers have rented an RV for leisure travel. And, in 2020, "millions of travelers turned toward sites like RVshare, the first and largest peer-to-peer RV rental marketplace, to rent and vacation in an RV. With more than a quarter of travelers already familiar with renting, it is likely that interest will continue to grow post-pandemic."

Not sure you'll like the experience of driving your own hotel room around? According to the study, 84% of those who rented an RV in 2020 are interested in renting again within the next 12 months, and 81% of those who rented an RV in 2020 are interested in renting an RV even after the pandemic subsides.

Still not sure? How about a free ride?

RVshare and Travel + Leisure are partnering to give away a week-long RV trip valued at $1,500. The winner will also receive booking help from RVshare's expert team to find the perfect RV for their ideal destination. Want to road trip through a national park? Done. Sleep by a beach? Yes. See the world's largest ball of yarn? Why not. See all those things in one trip because you can thanks to having a mobile on-the-go room? Yep. You can do that.