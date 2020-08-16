5 Mistakes to Avoid on Your First RV Trip, According to Experts

There are plenty of options when it comes to recreational vehicles, from traditional Class A motorhomes to camper vans and travel trailers. Depending on the number of people you'll be traveling with, as well as the amenities you're looking for (such as a kitchen and bathroom), and how far you'll be traveling, it's important to explore different types of RVs. A camper van is a great option for couples and solo travelers, for example. Class A motorhomes are often the roomiest, but a Class C motorhome is easier to drive and a good option for first-time RV-ers. Though contrary to popular belief, you don't need a special license to drive an RV. We've also broken down seven popular RV options to help you decide which is best for your road trip.