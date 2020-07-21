This Company Is Renting Unused Celebrity Tour Buses for Summer Road Trips

See America in the same tour buses used by stars like Beyoncé, Dolly Parton, and more.

Just because international travel is on hiatus doesn’t mean you can’t have a truly epic adventure this summer. Just look at road trips as the perfect example. According to the Maryland Transportation Institute, Americans made 32.2 million trips of more than 50 miles over the 4th of July holiday, up 31.9 million trips made over the same time period last year. And road trips don’t have to mean roughing it. Need proof? Check out the epic fleet of vehicles available from Nashville-based celebrity tour bus company Hemphill Brothers.

As the company shared with Travel + Leisure via email, it typically acts as a transportation provider for celebrities on tour. However, the coronavirus pandemic put concerts on hold, meaning the company’s million-dollar luxury motorhomes were sitting idle. But now, the company is offering up the motorhomes for rent to non-celebrities for their own summer road trips. And truly, these are one-of-a-kind and totally epic rides.

Image zoom Hemphill Brothers Leasing Company

“Each time we convert a bus, we push ourselves to come up with a better way to do things. Each build is extremely custom, and no two are the same,” Trent Hemphill shared in a statement. “When you mix years of bus building knowledge and experienced carpenters with new technology and updated materials, we all win in the end.”

His partner and brother, Joey Hemphill, added, “We want our buses to have the latest and greatest. We strive to keep up with technology and equip our coaches with the luxuries and ease of home.”

The company now offers up its entire fleet of 106 luxury coaches for rental, including Star Coaches, which come with six bunks plus a queen bed in the rear, making it large enough for the entire family.

“Our coaches are truly someone’s home away from home,” Joey Hemphill said. “We outfit the conversions with upscale materials to make it feel that way. We want them to feel safe and have all the comforts of their own home. Many times, we transport families, so configuring the bus to meet their needs is very important to us.”

Beyond the bus itself, the company can also provide a customized vacation, including a professional DOT qualified driver, to any destination in the continental U.S. (It noted it can also take people to Canada when land borders reopen between the two nations.)