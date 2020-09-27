You won't be roughing it on these road trips from Porter & Sail and THE OUT.

This Range Rover Road Trip to an Elegant English Manor Is the Most Stylish Way to Escape London

Porter & Sail is ready to take the classic road trip to the next level.

On Sept. 28, Porter & Sail and THE OUT announced its new collaboration, The Road Trip Collection. The collection, the company explained in a statement, consists of three one-of-a-kind road trip escapes through the English countryside. But wait, here’s the best part: Each road trip includes either a Jaguar, Range Rover, or Land Rover to make it a truly luxurious experience.

“Flee London in your very own Range Rover, Land Rover, or Jaguar and find respite at your choice of luxury villas and resorts just a few hours outside of the city,” the company said in a statement. “Bank credits today to indulge for two nights or more and have your dream car delivered to your door, whether you want to travel next weekend or next year.”

Each experience includes a stay at the traveler’s choice of villa, including stays at Great Fosters, Barnett Hill, Rowhill Grange, or Alexander House.

Image zoom Courtesy of Porter & Sail

So, how can you get in on this sweet road trip? Let us introduce you to the process of Porter & Sail.

First, would-be travelers can use the service to purchase discounted hotel credits, which they can bank for future trips at as high as a 50% discount. Travelers can bank the credits, which are valid for up to two years, and can save up enough credits to book their dream trip, like the three road trips below.

The Great Escape

The first option in the set is a weekend getaway with two stops along the way. The first stop is in Barnett Hill in Surrey. There, guests will sip on Silent Pool Gin cocktails. The next morning, guests will hop back in the car and take the hour’s drive to Kent's Rowhill Grange. Porter & Sail suggests guests choose the Land Rover Discovery Sport, which also comes with a complimentary bike rack so guests can take a two-wheeled adventure as well.

The Eco Detox

With this trip, the company promises guests will find “balance and restoration” at Alexander House, a Jacobean manor in West Sussex. At the hotel, guests will gain complimentary access to the spa and a welcome bottle of champagne. The company suggests the all-electric Jaguar I-PACE for the trip.

The Michelin Star