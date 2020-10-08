This Luxury RV Resort in California Has On-site Wine Tastings, Stone-fire Pizza, and a Wellness Center

You don't even need an RV to take a workcation to this resort that has it all.

Now that you can work from anywhere why not work from heaven on earth? And by heaven on earth, we mean Paso Robles, California.

Tucked away along the Central Coast of California, travelers will find the low-key wine region, Paso Robles. The idyllic region sits between the mountains and the sea. It’s the perfect spot to come for an extended stay to find both a little slice of relaxation and a prime destination to do a bit of socially distant work. And there’s no better place to do that than by RV camping at Cava Robles.

Image zoom Amy Pearman

Cava Robles sits in the midst of the area's many vineyards. Guests staying at the resort can take full advantage of the wine tasting tours, head out for a bit of golfing, hiking, shopping, and even go for a dip in one of Central California’s hot springs at the nearby River Oaks Hot Springs Spa and Franklin Hot Springs.

At the resort, both short and long-term guests can choose to stay in their own RV and park in one of its sites that include a patio, picnic table, full hookups, and Tuscan-inspired landscaping. However, if you don’t have an RV that’s ok, as you can also rent out one of Cava Robles’s cabins, including its Studio Chalet for two or the Chateau, which is big enough for four. Those looking for an epic view can also try to score the Tuscany Villa, which sleeps two and comes with its own rooftop deck overlooking the vineyards.

Image zoom Amy Pearman

But, there’s one big reason why this is the place to be for a workcation: On-site wine tastings.