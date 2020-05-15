Healthcare Heroes Can Win a Free Road Trip With This RV Rental Company

RV rental company Outdoorsy wants to send healthcare workers on a free road trip to thank them for their hard work.

For every booking made on the site, Outdoorsy is awarding healthcare heroes a free two-night, three-day trip around the country. The site, essentially Airbnb for RVs, travel trailers, and camper vans, will choose winners based on a public nomination system, allowing people to elevate and thank doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists, care aides, and more.

"The CDC has said spending time outdoors may improve overall health and wellness, so to thank our healthcare heroes for the sacrifices they're making now, we want to gift them peace of mind for later," Jennifer Young, Outdoorsy's co-founder and CMO, said in a statement provided to Travel + Leisure. "Our mission is to make memorable outdoor experiences accessible for everyone, and we know Outdoorsy has an important role to play at this moment in time."

Camping in an RV on the west coast Credit: Courtesy of Outdoorsy

In addition to the rental itself, winners will get an annual membership to Harvest Hosts, which offers free camping everywhere from wineries to farms to golf courses, as well as a gift card that will cover the costs of a stay at Kampgrounds of America (KOA).

"Knowing that a road trip can help you to recharge and reconnect motivated us to launch this program, and to be able to give back together with our community of RV owners and renters makes this cause even more important to us," added Young.

To nominate a healthcare worker, share a photo and story of the person in the submission form. Submissions are being accepted through June 30, and winners will start being announced on a weekly basis this month. Outdoorsy will then share the winners' inspiring stories on its website and social media to honor their work.