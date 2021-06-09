See a Quieter Side of Highway One on a Road Trip Down the Oregon Coast

Sitting at the edge of a dock jutting 600 feet into the Columbia River, the Cannery Pier Hotel & Spa was once the site of a fish-packing plant, like many buildings on the waterfront. Astoria was a hub for fishing and canning until the 1970s, and the pier was home to the Union Fishermen's Co-Operative Packing Co., which was organized by a group of the city's fishermen, most of them foreign-born, in 1897. From the guest rooms, you can see what those men a century earlier would have seen: boats humming along the busy Columbia, morning mist floating above the water, and the evergreen coast of Washington in the distance. You can also see one big thing they wouldn't have: the behemoth Astoria-Megler Bridge, completed in 1966, which seems as if it's crossing right overhead.