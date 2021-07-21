What My Family Learned on a Literary Road Trip Through New England

By the time we left Concord, we had given up hunting for ghosts, in no small part because my children had begun to suspect that there was something more interesting about a house that felt alive. When we arrived at Wyndhurst Manor & Club, in the town of Lenox, they were more concerned as to whether or not the resort, which resembled a medieval Scottish castle, had room service and a pool. The hotel had originally been built as a private residence—one of dozens of ornate summer "cottages" that had sprung up around the Berkshire Mountains at the turn of the century. It was the kind of home where Edith Wharton, whose estate, the Mount, was only two miles away, would have passed a summer afternoon visiting before returning to her own "cottage" to write.