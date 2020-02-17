Nevada's 365-mile Death Drive Is One of the Best Road Trips in the State

Image zoom abezikus/Getty Images

The most amazing views of Nevada can’t be found on the Las Vegas Strip.

According to Only In Your State, Nevada’s 365-mile Death Drive is one of the state’s best road trips, which takes you to some of the most beautiful views that Southern Nevada has to offer.

Even though it will show you some of the best natural parts of the state, it’s also fairly convenient to get to. The loop takes drivers from Las Vegas to Death Valley (hence, the name Death Drive) and back again. Keep in mind, there are many routes you can take for the Death Drive.

According to Travel Nevada, people usually begin the drive by heading from Las Vegas to Pahrump, which is about two hours. On this leg of the journey, you’ll be able to visit the springs at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park and take in the scenery at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area.

Image zoom Meinzahn/Getty Images

Once you get to Pahrump, there are a couple of great places for rest and refreshment, including one of Nevada’s “best biker bars,” Mountain Springs Saloon. Or, if you are looking for something a little more upscale, try some wines at Pahrump Valley Winery, Sanders Family Winery, Mountain Falls Golf Club, and Spring Mountain Motor Resort and Country Club, according to Travel Nevada.

From there, it’s time to explore Death Valley National Park, some three million acres of beautiful desert full of interesting rock formations, canyons, and mountains, according to Only In Your State. Some of the best stopping points include the Artist's Palette Overlook, Zabriskie Point, and Scotty's Castle. According to Travel Nevada, there’s also a coffin-themed roadside shop if you’re looking for some spooky souvenirs on Death Drive.

Eventually, drivers can head towards Beatty, where they can stop at Rhyolite, one of the most famous “ghost towns” in the state, according to Only In Your State. Along this route, drivers can also view some unique artworks at the Goldwell Open Air Museum.

Halfway through their journey, drivers will start to head south again towards Las Vegas. On this path, you’ll drive through the region surrounding Mount Charleston, where you might actually get a glimpse of snow depending on the time of year. According to Only In Your State, this area is nearly 12,000-feet above sea level, one of Nevada’s tallest peaks.

This long, scenic drive might be the best way to see the glorious (and diverse) landscape of Nevada.

For more information, including even more points of interest to visit along the Death Drive, visit the Travel Nevada website.