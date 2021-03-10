Lexus Is Launching Wellness-focused Road Trips That Include Luxury Hotel Stays and Loaner Cars

Lexus is on a mission to make the great American road trip a little more luxurious.

On March 10, the car company announced its first-ever "Retreats in Motion" program, which it says was created to meet the growing need for deeper, meaningful experiences that promote wellbeing on the go.

"These days, the desire to escape on the open road to rejuvenate mind and spirit has never been more enticing," Vinay Shahani, Lexus vice president of marketing, shared in a statement. "The 'Retreats in Motion' program not only provides perfectly planned, luxurious getaways in a Lexus vehicle, but they also elevate the classic road trip with much-needed recuperative experiences."

Here's how it works: Guests will join the five-day, four-night driving retreats behind the wheel of the new 2021 Lexus IS. They will drive between two of the brand's luxury hotel partners, and take part in curated self-care activities by its partner, mindbodygreen, a health and well-being lifestyle media brand, along the way.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Lexus

Image zoom Credit: Kodiak Greenwood/Courtesy of Lexus

In spring 2021, those visiting the East Coast will be able to take part as well and will travel between XV Beacon and Chatham Bars Inn in Massachusetts. On the trips, guests will also take part in aromatherapy or guided breathwork, and have the option to indulge their taste buds with healthy gourmet meals at the end of each day.

On the road, guests on the trip can also listen to a curated list of podcasts on sustainability with best-selling author Jonathan Safran Foer and can get out of the car for a guided walking meditation with teacher Mary Beth LaRue. Guests can even listen to an immersive in-car sound bath with expert Sara Auster, specifically designed to be played through the signature Mark Levinson sound system.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Lexus

"mindbodygreen has enjoyed being a trusted destination and resource for well-being for over eleven years, bringing together experts across all facets of health and wellness for our collective audience," Colleen Wachob, co-founder and CEO of mindbodygreen, said. "Our team is so excited to work with an innovative, forward-thinking brand like Lexus on this partnership. Together, we're creating something really unique and so vital to people's well-being."