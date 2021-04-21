These New RV Vacation Packages Are the Ultimate Way to Explore National Parks
Choose from drives through the Grand Canyon, Crater Lake, or Canyonlands.
What better way to celebrate National Park Week (happening now) than by booking an RV trip that truly immerses you in the country's parks?
Travel company Inspirato, which helps curate luxury experiences, is offering bespoke itineraries that explore both national and state parks in a Class A or C RV, ranging in size from 21 to 32 feet long.
The trips include a seven-night journey from Las Vegas through Bryce, Grand Canyon, and Zion; an 11-night adventure from Seattle through Bend, Crater Lake, and Columbia River Gorge; a 10-night getaway from Denver through Arches, Canyonlands, and central Colorado; and a seven-night experience from Denver through Mount Rushmore, Devils Tower, and Black Hills.
Each package features a personalized daily itinerary, pre-arrival grocery service, and around-the-clock roadside assistance. All the RVs are suitable for families or multigenerational gatherings, and dates can be chosen based on needs, with packages starting at $5,500.
The Class A RVs can comfortably sleep two adults and up to four children, while the Class C RVs can fit up to seven people. Both classes have a kitchen with a refrigerator, freezer, and an entertainment center featuring an LCD television, DVD player, radio, CD player, and MP3 adapter. (The Class A RVs also have an oven in the kitchen.) Of course, both come equipped with the essentials: air-conditioning, heating, a hot water heater, and a generator. A convenience kit (kitchen utensils, pots, pans, cups, and bowls) and sleeping kit (sheets, blankets, pillows, and towels) are also included.
The rate also includes a national park pass, if needed for the itinerary, and insurance of up to $1 million in damages.
As the pandemic hit last year, RV travel became a popular way to explore the country, with sales hitting record numbers last summer and rentals spiking during peak weeks.
Inspirato has a history of reinventing luxury travel. Last year, it introduced unlimited vacation rentals for $2,500 a month and a subscription service that allows access to some of the best hotels in the world.
Even better, Inspirato's American Road Trip Adventures aren't limited to national parks — the company also offers RV itineraries along the California coastline, Miami and the Florida Keys, Napa Valley and Lake Tahoe, and the Oregon coast and wine country.