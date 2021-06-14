The Four Seasons Launched a New Collection of European Road Trips

Little by little, European nations are reopening their doors and inviting international visitors from outside the EU. Just this month, Spain began welcoming tourists on June 7, followed by France two days later. Portugal also recently began its own phased reopening.

With so much good news for those interested in exploring Europe this summer, the Four Seasons brand is helping travelers plan their trips to the continent with a new collection of European road trips.

Aerial view of Lisbon Credit: Courtesy of Four Seasons

Designed to give travelers an added dose of inspiration for their future European vacations, the Scenic Route With Four Seasons collection features six road trip itineraries that are not only about the destinations, but also the adventures that can be found along the way.

These itineraries will bring visitors to 13 stunning Four Seasons properties, with plenty to explore in between, from castles, wineries, and lakes to mountains, popular cities, small villages, and more.

On the London-Hampshire route, for example, travelers will experience the serene English countryside, as well as London's vibrant West End. Along the way, they can explore palaces, royal parks, and world-famous shops, or try their hand at horseback riding and croquet.

Meanwhile, those who embark on the itinerary between Lisbon and Madrid will have lots of opportunities to sample wine from each country, indulge in traditional tapas, and soak up the warm and inviting culture of both Spain and Portugal.

Four Seasons Hotel Moscow from the Moscow-St. Petersburg route Credit: Paul Thuysbaert/Courtesy of Four Seasons

Four Seasons Hotel des Bergues Geneva from the Megève-Geneva Route Credit: Peter Vitale/Courtesy of Four Seasons

And in Central Europe, there's a road trip from Prague to Budapest that leads travelers to castles, wineries, caves, and other hidden gems found en route.

Other itineraries in the collection include the Holiday Route between Paris and Cap-Ferrat; a Russian road trip between Moscow and St. Petersburg; and a journey from Geneva to the French Alpine village Megève.

For more information on these itineraries, visit the Four Season website.