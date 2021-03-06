The Florida Keys Are a Road Trip Favorite—But There’s More to These Islands Than Just Sand and Sun

We arrived by a vintage motor yacht from the reception lounge on neighboring Little Torch Key, and from that moment on, we allowed ourselves to drift. After a few days some pelicans became familiars, and several of the herons got names. We never did decide whether it was best to have breakfast delivered to our deck or our sunroom, or if we should abandon pretense and eat under the canopy of the four-poster bed, but we did order late dessert and wine to be brought by after dinner, when we'd watch the trees turn to silhouettes and the moonshine run out over the open sea.