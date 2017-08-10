14 Fall Road Trips for Stunning Scenery Around the United States

When you think of places to see fall foliage, New England destinations probably come to mind, but southern parts of the country also have beautiful colors to view. A road trip through Georgia's Blue Ridge Mountains offers stunning foliage without the cold weather you'd find up north.

Start at The Russell Brasstown Scenic Byway in the northern part of the state, which takes you through the Blue Ridge Mountains along the Chattahoochee River. Stop in Helen, a mountain town modeled after a quaint Bavarian village, and at Brasstown Bald, the highest natural point in Georgia and the ultimate foliage viewing vantage point. Make a pit stop in Clayton, an old mountain town with antique shops, galleries, and restaurants. Take a hike in the nearby Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forest, or visit wineries and vineyards in Georgia Wine Country. Then head east to the Tallulah Gorge State Park, where you can explore a 1,000-foot chasm carved over millions of years by the Tallulah River.

See the route.