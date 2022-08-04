An Extraterrestrial Hwy road sign

Nevada's 'Extraterrestrial Highway' Takes You As Close As You Can Get to Area 51

Photography duo Allie Leepson and Jesse McClary find wide-open spaces — and plenty of roadside kitsch — in the tiny towns along State Route 375.

By Elizabeth Cantrell
Published on August 4, 2022

There have been so many claims of UFO sightings along State Route 375, a quiet road in south-central Nevada, that in 1996, the government officially renamed it in honor of its alleged extraterrestrial visitors. Last June, Allie Leepson and Jesse McClary drove the 98-mile corridor, documenting alien attractions in small communities like Rachel — the closest town to Area 51.

"We're fascinated with alien visualization in American culture," McClary says. "Our trip actually coincided with the CIA's long-awaited declassification of their UFO-related documents." We want to believe.

An alien statue at the Alien Research Center gift shop
Allie + Jesse

"The Alien Research Center is the self-proclaimed 'Gateway to the E.T. Highway.' It's really a gift shop, but it has some exhibits about Area 51 history. You can see this two-story alien made of sheet metal from the road."

Pair of photos showing an Extraterrestrial Highway road sign, and slot machines at the Mizpah hotel
Allie + Jesse

"The Mizpah Hotel opened in 1907 as a social club for the booming silver-mining town of Tonopah. Now it has 52 rooms, a full bar, and a restaurant, plus slot machines. We liked the contrast with the old Western wallpaper."

The interior of an alien themed restaurant
Allie + Jesse

"We stopped for Alien Burgers at the Little A'Le'Inn, an inn, bar, and restaurant. We loved the illustrations of UFOs on top of the hutch."

A Donald Trump alien themed fortune teller game in an alien-themed shop
Allie + Jesse

"E.T. Fresh Jerky, in Hiko, was a must-stop. They've got all sorts of jerky: beef, of course, but also gator, ahi tuna, elk, wild boar, and buffalo. A modified Zoltar fortune-telling machine inside the store sounded exactly like Trump."

A novelty mailbox roadside in the desert
Allie + Jesse

"This is the so-called Black Mailbox, in Rachel. Originally, it was a legitimate postal box belonging to a rancher who lived close to Area 51. Over the years (and before the Internet), it became a meeting place for UFO enthusiasts to share information about possible sightings — and to communicate with extraterrestrials."

A version of this story first appeared in the July 2022 issue of Travel + Leisure under the headline "Stranger Things."

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Motorcycles riding along Route 66
The Ultimate Route 66 Road Trip Guide
Pool at Nordelaia in Piedmont, Italy
It List 2022: Our Editors' Picks of the Best New Hotels in the World
Camping in the Adirondacks near a body of water, with a travel via a Floatplane
This Campground in the Adirondacks Has Hiking, Cliff-jumping, and Swimming — and You Can Get There by Floatplane
Exterior of Xigera Safari Lodge
It List 2021: Our Editors' Picks of the Best New Hotels in the World
Mail delivery sled from the post office in Antarctica
You Can Get a Job Running the World's Most Remote Post Office in Antarctica
Inside Benagil Cave, Lagoa, Algarve, Portugal
This Hidden Cave in Portugal Has a Skylight and a Beach — and You Can Only Get There by Boat
Guests floating in the water at Lime Out in St. John
There's a Floating Taco Bar in the Caribbean — and You Can Only Get There by Boat
Famous best alpine place of the world, Santa Maddalena village with Dolomites mountains in background, Val di Funes valley, Trentino Alto Adige region, Italy,
9 Best International Road Trips, According to Travel + Leisure's A-List Advisors
Harbour of Cabo San Lucas and Medano Beach, Mexico
The 50 Best Places to Travel in 2018
Episodic image of Schitt's Creek television show
There's a 'Schitt's Creek' Cruise Setting Sail Next Year — Here's How You Can Get on Board
Pair of photos from Spain, one showing an amphitheater in Tarragona, and one showing a path on the grounds of a hotel in Xerta
I Went on a Food-focused Road Trip Through Catalonia — Here's Where to Find the Best Oysters, Olive Oil, and Even Sake
Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club
It List 2018: Our Editors' Picks of the Best New Hotels in the World
Two photos from Bulgaria, one showing the exterior of a cathedral, and one showing a rose-crowned participant at a festival
Go Off the Beaten Path in Bulgaria — and Find Historic Cities, Stunning Landscapes, and a Mix of Cultures
Aerial view Godafloss waterfall
I Took a Road Trip Around Iceland's Diamond Circle — Stunning Hikes, Hot Springs, and Waterfall Views Included
View of road through the Kootenay Rockies in British Colombia with tall green pines
Canada's Golden Triangle Is a Stunning Road Trip With Hot Springs, Waterfalls, and Hiking Trails
Garden of the Gods framed by twisted Juniper Trees
The Ultimate Colorado Road Trip Itinerary: Where to Stop, What to Do, and More (Video)