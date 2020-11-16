Nominate a Healthcare Hero to Receive a Free 7-day RV Vacation

To show its appreciation for medical workers on the frontlines, El Monte RV is treating one hero to a weeklong getaway.

El Monte RV is seeking nominations to give a much-needed getaway to a doctor, nurse, technician, medical researcher, pharmacist, or medical worker. To be eligible, they must be a medical professional currently licensed in the United States or a member of a branch of the profession (qualifying professions are listed here), and reside in the continental U.S., be 21 or older, and have a valid driver’s license.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of El Monte RV

The nomination period is now open and entries must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. PT on Dec. 13, 2020. The public can then vote on the entries and the one with the most votes will be called the winner on Dec. 14 and officially be announced on Dec. 16.

The nomination form requires a written story about the healthcare hero and a photo or video of the nominee.