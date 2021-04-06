How to Explore the U.S. on a Road Trip and Support POC-owned Businesses Along the Way

Though Americans are getting more and more comfortable with air travel, the increased interest in domestic road trips is still at an all-time high. But instead of recommending the usual routes and pit stops to clients, travel company CrushGlobal is taking a new approach, highlighting COVID-safe road trips that also support POC-owned businesses around the country.

couple taking selfie in a car Image zoom Credit: The Good Brigade/Getty

Award-winning journalist and CrushGlobal founder Kristin Braswell launched a series of road trip guides that offer itineraries throughout California, the Northeast, and the South — all with a focus on supporting POC-run businesses and experiences.

"We saw a tremendous response from our audience last fall when we launched our road trip guides," said Braswell in a press release. "We learned that people are still wanting and willing to travel — they just want to feel safe while doing so. What makes us unique is not only do we focus on safety, but we also provide inclusive and diverse experiences that make the trip worth the drive."

The guides feature seven different themes, spotlighting chefs, wine experts, hiking tour guides, and more. Examples of experiences include private cabana wine tastings paired with curated chef bites, tours of lesser-known Southern history, and outdoor adventures led by hiking experts in California.

CrushGlobal promotional graphic of woman at a vineyard Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of CrushGlobal

The road trip guides, with itineraries ranging from three to seven days, are currently available for purchase on the CrushGlobal website. Prices start at $29. For those looking for a more personalized experience, CrushGlobal also offers custom road trip guides, with hotel reservations, special wine tastings, and other perks, including discounted experiences, hard-to-get reservations, and more.