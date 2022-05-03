You Can Win a Free California Road Trip This Summer — Rental Car and Stylish Boutique Hotels Included

A California road trip is one of those quintessential travel experiences that tops many bucket lists, and for a few lucky travelers, the dream vacation will come without a price tag this summer.

West Coast boutique hotel brand Noble House Hotels & Resorts has teamed up with the car sharing app Turo to send winners on a road trip through California, all expenses paid. Lucky duos will get to pick out their car from Turo and stay at select Noble House hotels along the route.

The grand prize includes roundtrip airfare to and from California (from anywhere in the continental U.S.) along with a $1,000 Turo travel credit to select a dream vehicle. Once winners arrive at the Noble House hotel for the night, they will participate in a hosted activity like a spa experience, culinary tasting, or outdoor adventure with a local partner. The prize package also includes a daily food and beverage credit of $50 per person. And to help winners build their social media brand while traveling, they'll also receive a bundle of content creator goodies, including a ring light and phone tripod.

"We're particularly excited about this campaign because it taps into two elements very close to the Noble House Hotels & Resorts heart: offering travelers access to some of the most amazing adventures and destinations North America has to offer and inspiring us all to use that travel for good," Scott Colee, Chief Marketing Officer for Noble House Hotels & Resorts, said in a statement shared with Travel + Leisure.

There are a few rules off the bat: entrants must be at least 21-years-old and based in the U.S. To enter, a short essay is required (300 words or less) on how to "travel for good." And entrants must also follow both Noble House and Turo on social media to seal the deal.

The contest is open now through May 27, 2022. Winners will be notified by June 1 so they can start planning their trip for July.

For more information or to enter the contest, visit the "A Noble House Road Trip" website.