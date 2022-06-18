Go Off the Beaten Path in Bulgaria — and Find Historic Cities, Stunning Landscapes, and a Mix of Cultures

Bulgaria has some of the most well-preserved Roman ruins outside of Italy or Greece. The government has made an effort to restore these monuments, but they are so numerous it can't seem to keep up. The Bishop's Basilica of Philippopolis is a notable exception. In 1982, roadwork accidentally unearthed stunning Late Antique mosaics dating back to the fourth through sixth centuries. They once covered the floor of this early Christian church — which was probably demolished in the Middle Ages — and were later hidden away under a parking garage. After years of restoration, a new museum built around the ruins of the Basilica opened to the public in 2021. We padded into the structure wearing protective slippers; an elevated glass walkway allowed us to roam without damaging anything. Exquisite geometric patterns and exotic birds unfolded underfoot. The site is still being excavated — one bespectacled archaeologist sat in the middle of the floor, methodically sweeping dust with an almost religious devotion.