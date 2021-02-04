Plus, its battery can power up to two weeks of off-grid living.

This $265,000 Travel Trailer Comes With Heated Floors, a Pop-up Outdoor Kitchen, and a Bed for Your Dog

Here's an RV that's sure to make your friends jealous when the time comes to hit the road again: the Bowlus Terra Firma travel trailer.

Bowlus trailers are built in Southern California and designed to resemble aluminum teardrops from the outside. On the inside, they're luxury hotel rooms on wheels, complete with en-suite bathrooms and enough onboard power to last for weeks.

The Terra Firma, the company's newest model, can be configured for one king or two twin beds and sleep up to four people. Like Airstream's newest trailer, it's set up for working from the road.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Bowlus

The Bowlus Terra Firma has safety features, including a smart brake controller, creature comforts like heated floors and skylights, and necessities like routers, charging stations, and a pop-up outdoor kitchen. Inside, you'll find a touch-screen control panel, sophisticated HEPA air and water filtration systems, and a personalized bed for your dog.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Bowlus

The trailer is made from 80 panels of polished aluminum, with more than 5,000 aircraft-grade rivets, and it weighs just under 3,200 pounds. Even better, its lithium battery can power up to two weeks of off-grid living.

Prices start at $265,000, and deliveries are expected to begin in 2022. And while the price may be steep, it's an investment that could pay off.

Bowlus says more than half of its original travel trailers are still in use today. The last recorded public sale of a Bowlus was at an auction in Arizona in 2011. That Bowlus travel trailer sold for $187,000.

The Terra Firma is one of three models Bowlus offers. Prices for its Endless Highways and Endless Highways Performance editions start at $190,000.