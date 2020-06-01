10 Best Travel Trailers for Road Trips and Camping

With so many brands, sizes, and amenities to choose from, it can be difficult to know which travel trailer is right for your next adventure in the great outdoors. Paige Bouma, vice president at RV Trader, knows a thing or two about RV travel. She has been taking RV vacations with her family for years, often traveling for 30 weekends a year. According to Bouma, towable RVs (like travel trailers) are great for camping, and there are a number of choices to consider. "Families looking to experience the great outdoors have several choices when it comes to trailers they can tow behind their car, SUV, or pickup," she said. "The traditional travel trailer comes in a variety of lengths and weights, and provides a multitude of amenities and a sleeping capacity for any size family to go camping."

With this in mind, we've rounded up 10 of the best travel trailers, so you can plan your next road trip. Whether you're a first-timer looking for tips to get started, or a frequent traveler trying to decide on your next RV rental, this list includes fan favorites like Airstream, Winnebago, and Jayco travel trailers, ranging from luxury vehicles to small and lightweight campers.

1. Airstream Classic Smart Trailer

Airstream travel trailers are among the most luxurious, spacious, and advanced towable RVs. They say not to mess with a good thing, but Airstream's new and improved Classic Travel Trailer is an exception. This elegant and roomy travel trailer is perfect for long trips, with lots of space and innovative amenities, like a heated bathroom and handcrafted cabinetry. Now, this iconic trailer has smart-control technology, allowing you to adjust the lights, awning, and air-conditioning as well as monitor propane, battery, and tank levels from your phone. This trailer can be between 30 and 33 feet in length, and it can sleep up to five people with four different floor plans.

2. Winnebago Micro Minnie

Winnebago travel trailers are beloved in the RV world, and the Winnebago Micro Minnie is their most popular option. This compact, seven-foot-wide trailer starts at $21,862 for a new model, offering a number of floor plans to choose from, with features like a spacious kitchen with a sink, a double-door refrigerator, a microwave, and a cooktop. Each floor plan also has windows designed for cross ventilation. Once you've settled into your campground, take the fun outside with the patio speakers and a power awning featuring LED lighting.

3. Jayco Jay Flight

The Jayco Jay Flight has been the number-one selling travel trailer in the industry for 15 years and counting. This travel trailer has a large range of floor plans, offering options with luxurious kitchens featuring stainless steel appliances, comfortable seating, spacious lounge areas, and more. Jayco prides itself on its craftsmanship and construction, so you know this trailer can handle any adventure you embark upon.

4. TAB Teardrop Camper

If you're looking for a small travel trailer, the TAB Teardrop Trailer might be the best choice for you. This is nuCamp RV's top-selling camper, and it's perfect if you're traveling alone or with a partner. It's is compact, but still has amenities such as a wet bath, a kitchen, and a dining area that converts to beds.

5. Happier Camper Traveler

The new, lightweight Traveler trailer from Happier Camper has vintage vibes and flexible, modular seating to accommodate the needs of anyone hitting the road. This travel trailer has a floor grid and Adaptiv components, so you can customize your space with areas for sleeping, dining, lounging, and more. Plus, it's towable by standard cars, so you don't need a large SUV. The Happier Camper Traveler is 17 feet long with 85 square feet of walkable floor space — the layout is up to you, thanks to the modular design.

6. Avia Travel Trailer

The Avia Travel Trailer is another great offering from nuCamp RV. This trailer was named a top pick for RV of the year in 2020 by RVBusiness. It combines Amish craftsmanship with technology for an RV that's beautiful with everything you could need. Features include a queen-size bed, an awning with Bluetooth, stargazer windows, and more.

7. Casita Spirit

As far as lightweight travel trailers go, the Casita Spirit is a great option for families on the go. This trailer can sleep four to six people, with dinettes that convert into double and single beds. The Spirit comes in 16- and 17-foot models, and add-on options include roller shades, a furnace, and more.

8. Keystone Hideout

Keystone touts the Hideout as a perfect travel trailer for first-timers. The Hideout has several sizes and floor plans, and it comes with a three-year limited structural warranty, LTE and Wi-Fi antenna, tinted windows, high-quality kitchen appliances, and more.

9. Forest River Alpha Wolf

The lightweight Alpha Wolf trailer from Forest River's Cherokee line was named "Best in Show" by RV News in 2018. According to the Forest River site, the Cherokee Alpha Wolf "offers the best mix floor plan diversity and top-shelf amenities while at the same time creating a tougher, lighter, better insulated shell." The interiors of this travel trailer look beautiful and modern while providing areas to cook, relax, and dine.

10. Grand Design Reflection

