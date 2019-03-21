10 of the Best Road Trips in Europe

Sometimes a road trip is a way to reach a destination; other times the road itself is the destination. Scenery that would disappear if you flew over it, or turn into a blur if you passed by it on a train, is yours to enjoy at your own pace. For Europe road trips, you'll want to take it slow and enjoy the journey as the destination.

Having a car lets you stop where and when you want, letting you find those out-of-the-way spots that make a trip especially memorable. My personal favorite way to do a road trip is to spend time at a destination, and then add a drive to the itinerary for a day or two. Perhaps you would like to focus your entire vacation on the drive, spending a night or two in each place before moving on to the next.

Before you embark on a European road trip, there are a few practical things to know. The major car rental companies (Avis, Hertz, and Budget) generally have pickup offices at airports, near train stations, and in some city locations. You can also use Auto Europe for help selecting a rental company. Be sure to reserve the car in advance.

Most European cars have manual transmissions, but automatics are available at a higher cost, which is probably worth it. Unless you're very comfortable shifting, you don't need another thing to think about as you navigate unfamiliar roads. This is especially true in the U.K., where cars are right-hand drive and you ride on the opposite side of the road. Adding a manual shift to that mix is too much to handle for most of our brains.

Related: 21 Items Our Editors Pack for Every Single Trip

Be sure to check if you need an International Drivers Permit (IDP) before you leave. You will of course need your state-issued driver's license and passport, but many countries also require the IDP. It takes a few weeks to acquire if you do it by mail, so be sure to leave time before your trip to complete the paperwork. It's also a good idea to double-check your rental car coverage with your insurance and credit card company, and to consider accepting insurance from the rental company at additional cost.

Driving in Europe has gotten easier with the advent of GPS devices and phone apps. You no longer have to depend on unwieldy paper maps, although they are helpful for getting an overview of your route and noting the next big cities alwaze.comong the way.

Google Maps, Waze, Here We Go, and others are useful in guiding you, and maps can be downloaded offline for convenience. If there are concerns about internet availability, data charges, or phone battery life, you can always rent a GPS with the car or take along a separate GPS device, making sure the specific country information is downloaded before you leave.

Here are a few ideas to get you started with planning your own Europe road trip. The itineraries can be extended with a few days at either end (or somewhere in the middle), and several can be done in a day or two from major European cities.