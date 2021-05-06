These New Luxury Road Trip Itineraries Are the Best Way to See the U.S. This Summer — Mercedes Included

Auberge Resorts Collection and Black Tomato want you to hit the road in a stunning Mercedes.

The brands have teamed up to create "Remarkable Drives of Discovery," a set of five road trip itineraries that take travelers to Auberge Resorts Collection properties throughout the United States. Each itinerary, the duo explains, is paired with curated programming from Black Tomato. The best part? Guests will get to test drive some of the newest models in the Mercedes-Benz fleet, including the GLS600 Maybach, and take to the skies with Surf Air as well.

"Following a year of limited travel, multi-stop trips allow guests to discover more of the beauty that this country has to offer," Craig Reid, president and chief executive officer, Auberge Resorts Collection, shared in a statement. "With the expertise of Black Tomato, we've conjured up some of the most exquisite stateside journeys, so guests can experience multiple destinations in one trip, all while staying at our award-winning Auberge properties."

Ready to hop in the car? Check out more on each of the five road trip itineraries.

View from the Ventana Big Sur Restaurant Credit: Courtesy of Auberge Resorts Collection

Sunrise to Sunset on the California Coast

Head out for a journey up the California coast from Big Sur to Napa Valley. Kicking off at the Ventana Big Sur, guests will drive up Highway 1 to Napa for a stay at Solage, Auberge Resorts Collection. There, they will enjoy meals at the resort's new restaurant, PicoBar, and get up with the sun for a champagne hot air balloon ride, before tasting the local varietals. This package starts at $8,650 per person, including six nights' accommodation, daily breakfast, and a customized program of private experiences.

Mountains and Maritime on the East Coast

Begin this trip in Connecticut at the Mayflower Inn & Spa, Auberge Resorts Collection. Here, guests will spend quality time with Mother Nature on guided hikes, which also come with a gourmet picnic, a private dinner, and rosé pairing in a rowboat. Then, head south to The Inn at Perry Cabin in St. Michaels on the Chesapeake Bay for a sailing session and a private oystering experience. The journey ends at Primland in Virginia, a 12,000-acre property in the Blue Ridge mountains. This package starts at $7,750 per person, including eight nights' accommodation, daily breakfast, and a customized private experience program.

Sunken Garden at Commodore Perry Estate, Auberge Resorts Collection Credit: Courtesy of Auberge Resorts Collection

Wild Gourmet in the Southwest

Looking for a longer getaway? This ten-night itinerary is it. It all begins at The Lodge at Blue Sky, Auberge Resorts Collection in Park City where guests can roam the property's 3,500 acres, and dine on farm-to-table cuisine. Next, head to the Madeline Hotel & Residences, Auberge Resorts Collection in Telluride's backcountry for trout fishing and 4x4 tours. Then, head south to Santa Fe to the new Bishop's Lodge, Auberge Resorts Collection to take a traditional Native American cooking class and an immersive chocolate tasting. This package starts at $10,950 per person, including ten nights' accommodation, daily breakfast, and a customized program of private experiences.

Arts & Culture Through the Desert

Love art? Book this ten-night trip through Texas and New Mexico. Kicking off in Austin at Commodore Perry Estate, Auberge Resorts Collection, guests will have the chance to participate in a graffiti street art class with a local artist who will also walk them through the city's most legendary public installations. Then, travel into the desert for a stay at El Cosmico, a one-of-a-kind accommodation in Marfa, before continuing north to the new Bishop's Lodge, Auberge Resorts Collection in Santa Fe, where guests will get exclusive access to the Georgia O'Keeffe Museum. This package starts at $8,950 per person, including ten nights' accommodation, daily breakfast, and a customized private experience program.

Artisan Masterclasses in New England

Want another New England journey? Book this artisan masterclass, which once again starts at the Mayflower Inn & Spa, Auberge Resorts Collection in Connecticut. The trip takes guests on an artisan tour of Litchfield County with a pottery class and antiques before heading off to Newport, RI with a stay at The Vanderbilt, Auberge Resorts Collection. Next, guests head north to Kennebunk for a stay at the White Barn Inn, Auberge Resorts Collection. There, they will take part in an intimate chef dinner before taking a private flight to the bluffs of Nantucket for a stay at Greydon House. This package starts from $17,250 per person, including twelve nights' accommodation, a private charter from Sanford to Nantucket, daily breakfast, and a customized program of private experiences.