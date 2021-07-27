Airstream and Pottery Barn Just Launched a Stylish, Furnished Travel Trailer for the Road Trip of Your Dreams
When you think of an Airstream trailer, vintage travel likely comes to mind. However, a new collaboration between Airstream and Pottery Barn is bringing modern, luxurious touches to a long beloved style of travel with a brand-new, stylish, and completely furnished travel trailer.
The Airstream x Pottery Barn Special Edition Travel Trailer is 28 feet long and captures the vintage silver bullet look of the classic Airstream trailer while incorporating modern, upscale amenities. Features like a stylish awning that folds out with the push of a button, quiet, ducted air-conditioning, and a rear-view monitoring system all contribute to how easy this trailer is to use, even for novice road trippers. An outdoor table that hangs from the window creates the perfect bar setup for happy hours on the go, but it can be easily packed up once it's time to hit the road again.
To buy: 2022 Pottery Barn Special Edition Travel Trailer, airstream.com, from $145,500
Inside, you'll find a fully functional kitchen with convenient, space-saving features, like a stainless-steel apron sink with a solid walnut cutting board cover that offers extra counter space for meal prep. An oak dining table, window coverings from Pottery Barn's Emery Linen Curtain collection, and a modern bathroom, complete with a bowl sink and wall sconces, all add to the comfortable feeling of home that this travel trailer provides.
Travelers have two options when it comes to floor plans: one that includes a queen-sized bed, complete with Pottery Barn bedding and pillows, and another with two twin-sized beds. Both floor plans also feature a luxe sofa from the Pottery Barn's Big Sur line that's perfect for lounging and offering extra space for guests.
The trailer also comes with a folding table and armchair set, doormat, canvas storage bins, and a six-piece dinnerware set, so you'll be able to start enjoying your trailer from the moment you put the keys in the ignition.
While the Airstream x Pottery Barn Travel Trailer is surely any road tripper's dream come true, you can still enjoy its vintage flair with the rest of the collaborative collection on Pottery Barn's site, which includes everything from bedding to dinnerware.
