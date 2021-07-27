The Airstream x Pottery Barn Special Edition Travel Trailer is 28 feet long and captures the vintage silver bullet look of the classic Airstream trailer while incorporating modern, upscale amenities. Features like a stylish awning that folds out with the push of a button, quiet, ducted air-conditioning, and a rear-view monitoring system all contribute to how easy this trailer is to use, even for novice road trippers. An outdoor table that hangs from the window creates the perfect bar setup for happy hours on the go, but it can be easily packed up once it's time to hit the road again.