Airbnb Is Giving Away $1 Stays in Two of Its Most Breathtaking Tiny Houses — With a Car Rental

Airbnb and Mini USA want to help you escape the city — but you'll have to act fast.

Airbnb wants you to know that fall is prime time for road trips too. To prove it, the company is teaming up with Mini USA to offer guests two road trip getaways to tiny homes in California and New York for a mere $1 per night this fall. And each one comes with access to its own personal Mini vehicle.

“It’s the little things in life that bring us happiness, which is why hosts on Airbnb are teaming up with Mini USA to offer the ultimate fall weekend getaway for New York City and Los Angeles city dwellers to social distance and explore the backroads of their state,” reps for Airbnb said in a statement. “You’ll be able to enjoy both the drive and the destination as each miniature listing is perfectly matched with a Mini of similar size and fun.”

Guests in New York can snag the adorable listing in Marlboro, known as Orchard Views, which comes with a Mini Cooper S four-door and is ideal for up to three guests. Airbnb host Raven is offering her space for a three-night stay starting on Oct. 16, Nov. 6, and Nov. 20. The home is ideal for an upstate getaway so visitors can spend time in the nearby farmlands. Guests can even explore the Upper Delaware Scenic & Recreational River, one of the last free-flowing rivers left in the United States.

Image zoom Courtesy of Airbnb

In California, guests can snag the Off-Grid Stargazing Cabin in Twentynine Palms, just outside of Joshua Tree National Park, which comes with a Mini Cooper Convertible. This way, guests can enjoy the California sunshine on their way to a three-night, socially distanced stay. Check-ins are available on Nov. 6, Nov. 12, and Dec. 4.