This Company Is Celebrating Road Trips by Giving Away a Camper and 5 Vacations

If there's one thing that the pandemic has taught us, it's the appeal of exploring the country by car. In fact, 62% of Americans who took a road trip in the last year say that it reminded them just how fun the form of travel can be, according to Destination Analysts. So, to make sure Americans are road trip ready, Advance Auto Parts is giving away an RV, as well as two-night trips to five destinations.

Interior of a 2021 Coleman Lantern travel trailer Credit: Courtesy of Advance Auto Parts

The car parts store — with more than 4,800 locations — has partnered with Camping World to give one winner a 2021 Coleman Lantern LT 17B camper, worth $11,995. The vehicle can sleep five people with a queen-size bed, two twin bunks, and a convertible dinette. Plus, it's sure to be a cozy experience, as it even has its own electric fireplace. On top of that, the company is throwing in a $500 gas card, plus $500 gift cards to Camping World and Advance Auto Parts.

In addition to that grand prize, five first place winners will score three-day, two-night trips that include resort-level hotels with double occupancy, an experience or attraction for four people, a $100 gift card for dining, and a $200 credit for travel experiences in Myrtle Beach, the Outer Banks, South Padre Island, Tampa Bay, and San Juan. (In lieu of lodging, dining, and travel credits, the Puerto Rico trip will include round-trip airfare, Caribe Hilton accommodations and meal voucher, a Castillo Tours tour, and a car rental pass for up to $300 if the winner is at least 25 years old).

"Road trips are the perfect opportunity to create lasting family memories," Jason McDonell of Advance Auto Parts said in a statement.

To apply, visit RoadTripReadySweepstakes.com. Entries must be received by 11:59 p.m. ET on May 31, 2021; winners will be chosen on June 4. Applicants must also be 18 years or older and live in the U.S., including D.C. and Puerto Rico.