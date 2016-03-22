Road Trips

Fueled by inspiring road-trip ideas, one in four Americans get behind the wheel every year and let the horizon unfurl before them. The road trip is wound up in American mythology, from Thelma and Louise to "Get Your Kicks on Route 66" to Jack Kerouac's On the Road. At their heart, road trips are about escaping restrictions—so why limit yourself to the lower 48? Explore the United States—and the world—with Travel + Leisure, whose writers and editors seek out the best routes and sites to see by car.Fun road trips await travelers across the globe. Drive past the "Twelve Apostles," striking limestone stacks off shore from Australia's Great Ocean Road. Zigzag along the Amalfi Coast's hairpin—and sometimes vertigo-inducing—bends. Wind through the top of North Carolina's lovely Blue Ridge Mountains on the eponymous Blue Ridge Parkway. Skirt along Scotland's remote northern coastline on the scenic North Coast 500 highway. Navigate a network of state and national roads in the American Southwest to hit a sandstone-colored jackpot of national parks: from Zion, Bryce, Capitol Reef, Grand Staircase-Escalante, Arches, Canyonlands, to the Grand Canyon.Road Trip PlannerGas adds up, so keeping a few fuel-related tips in mind might help cut down on the total cost. Fill up the tank ahead of time—gas prices rise around weekends and holidays. Slower speeds are better for mileage, as is a softer touch on the gas and break pedals. A heavier car is one that requires more gas per mile to move. Some hotels offer gas rebates to encourage road-trippers to visit.Paper maps are an essential backup, especially if a phone dies or a GPS system stops getting service. Don't forget to provide ample music, snacks, and car-friendly games. Audiobooks can also be great for long car rides. One tip: pick a title that reflects the region you're driving through.Whether you are looking for a classic cross-country road trip or an unusual (but no less inspiring) path less traveled, T+L can help you map out the best road trip itineraries.

Most Recent

The Best Cross-country U.S. Road Trip Itinerary: Southern Route

Where to stay, eat, and sightsee, from Los Angeles to Virginia — or vice-versa.
The Best Cross-country U.S. Road Trip Itinerary: Northern Route

9 stops not to miss — plus what to do and where to eat while you’re there.
This Luxury RV Might Make You Consider Selling Your House

Who said you can't have luxury on the road?
New Jersey Names Rest Stops After Whitney Houston, Frank Sinatra, and More — Here's Where to Find Them

Break up your New Jersey road trip with visits to these rest stops dedicated to Jon Bon Jovi, Whitney Houston, Frank Sinatra, and more.
New Report Reveals the States With the Highest and Lowest Gas Prices

Not all states are created equal when it comes to fuel prices.
Airstream and Pottery Barn Just Launched a Stylish, Furnished Travel Trailer for the Road Trip of Your Dreams

Enjoy all the comforts of home (and more) in this luxurious Airstream trailer.
More Road Trips

Kevin Costner Shares His Love for Road Tripping in California

The Oscar-winning native Californian shares his favorite memories from the road.
What My Family Learned on a Literary Road Trip Through New England

On a pilgrimage to the homes of Alcott, Twain, Melville, Stowe, and Dickinson, we realized the great writers of 19th-century America offer a window on our present, and our past.
Louisiana's Cajun Country Is So Much More Than Gumbo and Gators — Though They've Got Those, Too

This Company Is Giving Away $10,000 for the Ultimate Travel Adventure

Travel + Leisure and RVShare Are Giving Away a Week-long RV Trip — Here's How to Win

The Coolest Airstream Resorts in the U.S.

The Four Seasons Launched a New Collection of European Road Trips

The collection includes six road trip itineraries filled with insider travel tips.

All Road Trips

You Could Win a Family Road Trip Worth $25,000 — All It Takes Is a Short Essay

This Beloved Boutique Hotel Just Launched Ultra-chic Camper Van Vacations in the U.S.

This Company Is Celebrating Road Trips by Giving Away a Camper and 5 Vacations

A New England Road Trip Was the Perfect Way to Head Back Into Travel — Here's Why

These New Luxury Road Trip Itineraries Are the Best Way to See the U.S. This Summer — Mercedes Included

10 Things to Pack for a Road Trip With Kids, According to a Traveling Dad

A Gas Shortage Could Impact Your Summer Plans — Here's What You Need to Know

The Blue Ridge Parkway Is One of the Most-visited NPS Sites — Here's Where to Camp

These New RV Vacation Packages Are the Ultimate Way to Explore National Parks

The Most Beautiful Drives You Can Take Around the World, According to Instagram Data

14 Items You Should Bring on Every Road Trip, According to T+L Editors 

Experience True Farm-to-Table Living on a Culinary Road Trip Through Coastal Maine

7 Amazing RV Campgrounds in Joshua Tree National Park

Why Driving the Great Ocean Road Is The Trip I’ve Dreamed About Most During COVID

California's Highway 1 Is Set to Reopen Just in Time for Summer Road Trips

Gift Your Graduate the Adventure of a Lifetime With a Campervan Rental for an Unforgettable Road Trip

How to Explore the U.S. on a Road Trip and Support POC-owned Businesses Along the Way

How to Have the Perfect Road Trip, According to an Expert

Lexus Is Launching Wellness-focused Road Trips That Include Luxury Hotel Stays and Loaner Cars

Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen Talk Road Trips and the American Dream on New Podcast

9 Most Beautiful RV Campgrounds in the U.S., According to Experts

The Florida Keys Are a Road Trip Favorite — but There’s More to These Islands Than Just Sand and Sun

Experience the Slower Side of Maui on a Road Trip Through the Heart of the Island

How to Take the Ultimate South Carolina Road Trip

The 12 Best Bike Racks for Every Type of Road Trip Adventure

