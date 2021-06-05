This Site Makes It Simple to Book Day Passes at Luxury Resorts Around the World

So, what does a booking using ResortPass look like? We took a look at some of the most beautiful properties on the site. Spending the summer in New York City and looking for a way to get out of the heat, if only for a day? Book yourself a day pass at the Beach at the Dream Downtown hotel, where you can enjoy a heated glass bottom pool, full service bar, and even a sand beach that will make you feel as if you've escaped the city entirely. If you'll be finding yourself Los Angeles in the warmer months, on the other hand, consider treating yourself to a day at the iconic Beverly Hilton, where you can lounge by the pool, or maybe even go for the full celebrity treatment with a four-person cabana.