This Site Makes It Simple to Book Day Passes at Luxury Resorts Around the World
The past year has brought new meaning to the term staycation. From cozy nights at home to a getaway at a hotel in your own city, there are plenty of ways to escape your daily routine without venturing too far from home. Want to upgrade your staycation game this summer? We have you covered. ResortPass is one travel company making all the luxuries of a resort vacation more accessible, since it allows users to enjoy pool, spa, and amenities without booking a full stay at a resort. The site makes it easier than ever to search for luxurious resorts and book everything from a day pass to a cabana, starting at just $25.
From New York to Los Angeles to Miami, ResortPass includes to book book day passes, daybeds, cabanas, and more at some of our favorite resorts. And more recently, the site expanded to Mexico and the Caribbean. The site also details each property's COVID-19 policies and precautions, so you can ensure that your booking will be safe and sanitary.
So, what does a booking using ResortPass look like? We took a look at some of the most beautiful properties on the site. Spending the summer in New York City and looking for a way to get out of the heat, if only for a day? Book yourself a day pass at the Beach at the Dream Downtown hotel, where you can enjoy a heated glass bottom pool, full service bar, and even a sand beach that will make you feel as if you've escaped the city entirely. If you'll be finding yourself Los Angeles in the warmer months, on the other hand, consider treating yourself to a day at the iconic Beverly Hilton, where you can lounge by the pool, or maybe even go for the full celebrity treatment with a four-person cabana.
Keep reading for some of the most beautiful resorts you can book on ResortPass.
The Beverly Hilton, Beverly Hills, CA
To book: Day Pass, resortpass.com, from $65
The Beach at Dream Downtown, New York, NY
To book: Day Pass, resortpass.com, from $80
The Four Seasons Hotel, Miami, FL
To book: Day Pass, resortpass.com, from $50
The Scott Resort & Spa, Scottsdale, AZ
To book: Day Pass, resortpass.com, $40
