This Stunning Italian Castle on Airbnb Will Make You Feel Like You Stepped Back in Time

Interested in time travel? Then this regal castle in Italy may just be the place, because guests staying here will feel transported right back to medieval times. And best of all? You can rent this castle on Airbnb for less than you may think — to achieve all your time travel goals.

A dining table in the living area at San Giusto Abbey Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

The medieval tower, built in 1146, can be found in the town of Tuscania, located about two hours north of Rome. According to the owners, the tower served as a medieval Cistercian monastery. Over the last two decades, the owners meticulously worked to restore the building, which still maintains all its historic charms, but now comes with the modern conveniences like indoor plumbing and a working kitchen.

The gardens at San Giusto Abbey Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

Guests can book the apartment inside the tower, which has four floors, including a living room with a thick wooden table (perfect for gathering your knights), a kitchen for cooking up hearty feasts, and two bedrooms with queen-size beds. The bedrooms are also located on the upper floor of the apartment, so guests can take advantage of the panoramic views of the valley below.

A natural pool at San Giusto Abbey Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

Outside, guests can also mingle and hold court on their private patio and enjoy homemade breakfast crafted out of seasonal, local ingredients. Guests can also walk around the entire castle's extensive grounds to spot the dogs, donkeys, and horses on-site.

The kitchen at San Giusto Abbey Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

"A simply stunning accommodation in a beautifully and considerately restored and converted 12th-century abbey bell tower," one guest shared about their experience staying in the castle. "No words will do justice to the special nature of this place. All modern conveniences are provided whilst still retaining so much of the original character."

Aerial view of the living/dining area at San Giusto Abbey Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

"An amazing place to stay," another noted. Such an interesting building. Loved our few days in the tower. Everything you need, and such great and warm hospitality."