Experience the Magic of 'Encanto' on This 8-day Trip to Colombia
Zicasso, a company that matches travelers with leading travel agents to help create dream vacation itineraries, may not want to "talk about Bruno," but it does want to help you set off on a magical Encanto-inspired trip to Colombia.
Its new eight-day itinerary is inspired by the Madrigal family and promises adventure through the nation's colorful landscapes, taking guests on wildlife-spotting adventures and hosting them for captivating cultural moments.
Highlights of the itinerary include stepping into "Antonio's room" with a stay at Colombia's first sustainable, luxury eco-retreat, Cannúa Lodge, which provides sweeping views of the Valley of San Nicolas. On the trip, guests will also pay a visit to the City of Eternal Spring, which showcases its complicated history (just like Abuela Alma's story) and how positive changes have come about for this city.
Travelers with on the IRL Encanto trip will also visit the butterfly exhibit at the Botanical Gardens in Medellín, take an excursion inspired by Isabela to picturesque flower fields, and enjoy a visit with a silletero, or flower vendor.
On the trip, guests will also get the chance to climb the 649 steps to the top of La Piedra and to dance the day away like Tio Felix during a family dance class at Cannúa Lodge. Travelers will also enjoy traditional meals, including grilled trout in garlic sauce and arepas con queso, as if prepared by Julieta.
This is just the beginning of the fun for Encanto fans on this fully customizable trip. And, Colombia is currently open to all American visitors, making it a prime place for a family trip when the time feels right for you and your crew. See all the details of the real-life Encanto trip to Colombia here.