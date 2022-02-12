Experience the Magic of 'Encanto' on This 8-day Trip to Colombia

Zicasso, a company that matches travelers with leading travel agents to help create dream vacation itineraries, may not want to "talk about Bruno," but it does want to help you set off on a magical Encanto-inspired trip to Colombia.

Its new eight-day itinerary is inspired by the Madrigal family and promises adventure through the nation's colorful landscapes, taking guests on wildlife-spotting adventures and hosting them for captivating cultural moments.

Horseback riding on the 250 acre estate of Hacienda Bambusa in Quindío, Colombia Credit: Hacienda Bambusa

Street with colorful buildings in Salento, Colombia Credit: Pixabay/Marcelo Toro

Highlights of the itinerary include stepping into "Antonio's room" with a stay at Colombia's first sustainable, luxury eco-retreat, Cannúa Lodge, which provides sweeping views of the Valley of San Nicolas. On the trip, guests will also pay a visit to the City of Eternal Spring, which showcases its complicated history (just like Abuela Alma's story) and how positive changes have come about for this city.

Travelers with on the IRL Encanto trip will also visit the butterfly exhibit at the Botanical Gardens in Medellín, take an excursion inspired by Isabela to picturesque flower fields, and enjoy a visit with a silletero, or flower vendor.

La Piedra del Penol in Guatape, Colombia Credit: Pixabay/Ulises Casaraz

Cannúa Cabana at Cannúa in Antioquia, Colombia Credit: Cannúa Cabana

On the trip, guests will also get the chance to climb the 649 steps to the top of La Piedra and to dance the day away like Tio Felix during a family dance class at Cannúa Lodge. Travelers will also enjoy traditional meals, including grilled trout in garlic sauce and arepas con queso, as if prepared by Julieta.