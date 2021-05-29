Explore the Qatari Desert With Moonlit Camel Rides, Glamping, and Stargazing

Qatar is not currently open to international tourists, but these astrotourism packages are available until April 2022.

Between solar eclipses, supermoons, and meteor showers, 2021 is chock-full of awe-inducing astronomical events. Just in April, a Super Pink Moon lit up the sky, leaving the Qatar National Tourism Council inspired to create new travel packages that allow visitors to experience incredible stargazing opportunities from the country's desert landscape.

The Pink Supermoon in front of Qatar skyline Credit: Courtesy of Vinay Swaroop Balla & Qatar National Tourism Council

These "Arabian Nights" packages are available now through April 2022, and though Qatar is not currently open to international tourists, visitors are encouraged to plan ahead. Among the experiences offered are moonlit camel safaris, stargazing with an astronomer, and BBQ dinner banquets by the campfire. The packages also include a stay at the Gulf Adventures Camp, Regency Sealine Camp, or Marsa Malaz Kempinski.

Depending on the package, visitors can also tour Souq Waqif, have dinner at the Torch 360 restaurant, which offers panoramic views of the Doha skyline, or visit Al Zubarah, an 18th-century archaeological attraction that's now recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage site.

"Qatar's desert is a perfect spot for astronomy enthusiasts to observe the dark and starry skies," said Berthold Trenkel, chief operating officer of Qatar National Tourism Council, in a press release. "The packages we've put together will provide unforgettable experiences that travel lovers can look forward to when we welcome them back to the country."

Prices for the "Arabian Nights" packages start at $1,255 per person. For more information, visit the Gulf Adventures website or the booking page directly.