Fly by the 'Jurassic Park' Waterfall, Boat Underneath 4,000-foot Cliffs, and Stay in a Luxury Villa With a Secret Cove on This Hawaiian Island

Hawaii has long enticed adventurous travelers thanks to its gorgeous vistas, stunning beaches, and easy-breezy way of life. But, if you're planning a vacation to the archipelago, there's one island in particular that deserves your attention: Kauai.

Nicknamed the "Garden Island," Kauai is celebrated not just for its natural, volcanic landscape, but also for its ability to help travelers ramp up their adrenaline levels. And that's where Pure Kauai, a vacation rental provider, comes in.

Na'Pali Coast, Secret Hideaway Cove Credit: Courtesy of Pure Kauai

The company runs several exclusive properties on the island, including Secret Cove Beachfront, an eight-person hideaway perched above one of the island's most secluded beaches. The home offers four bedrooms, stylish interior design, and glass walls so guests can enjoy the breathtaking scenery around them.

While the house is exceptional, the company also wants to make sure visitors make the most of their time on the island and will help arrange an array of activities, including setting up a boat ride along the Nā Pali Coast where guests can spot spinner dolphins, green sea turtles, and humpback whales (season permitting).

Na'Pali Coast, Secret Hideaway Cove Credit: Courtesy of Pure Kauai

Na'Pali Coast, Secret Hideaway Cove Credit: Courtesy of Pure Kauai

Then, not for the fainthearted, the company will help guests live out their action-movie fantasy with a doors-off helicopter trip around Kauai, through the landscapes featured in the Jurassic Park franchise. In fact, for anyone really keen to step into the '90s film classic, you can ask the helicopter to land beside the breathtaking waterfall in the original movie.

"It is without a doubt that Kauai calls to the thrill-seeker in all of us. The island hosts a number of ecosystems that bring immeasurable opportunities for intrepid tourists looking to try anything, from hiking the island's lush landscapes to surfing by its golden sandy coastlines," Phil Jones, founder and CEO of Pure Kauai, shared in a statement released to Travel + Leisure. "At Pure Kauai, we want every guest to seek out their own version of adventure and find the perfect activities, adrenaline-rushing experiences, and unforgettable excursions that will truly last a lifetime."

Na'Pali Coast, Secret Hideaway Cove Credit: Courtesy of Pure Kauai