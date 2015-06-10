Private Villas and Resorts in The British Virgin Islands
Rosewood Little Dix Bay
Legendary 51 year old resort first developed by Laurance S. Rockefeller on 500 acres of lush untamed beachfront features 100 Luxurious yet understated Rooms, Suites and Villas designed to seemingly “grow” amidst the lush natural environment.
Tree House Suite View
New luxurious Tree House Suites are set on stilts, giving guests the feeling of seemingly floating amidst the lush gardens and palms of the resort. These suites feature over 1000 square feet of living space, bright and airy living room and bedroom with French doors leading to a panoramic sundeck overlooking the bay and gardens.
Infinity Pool at Sense, A Rosewood Spa
Oceanfront Wellness Classes
Wellness options abound from an award winning cliff-top spa with 9 treatment rooms and a two-tier infinity pool, to a fully equipped 2500 square foot fitness center, and an on-site "FranklyFitness" wellness specialist, certified in meditation, nutrition consultation, and in the instruction of classic fitness techniques.
Deadman’s Beach
Enjoy an idyllic private island escape at Peter Island Resort & Spa. Accessible only by boat or helicopter, this exclusive hideaway provides access to the treasures of the entire 1,800-acre island including secluded beaches, lush palm groves and tropical mountains. Deadman’s Beach is one of five pristine beaches at Peter Island.
Beach Front Room
A Beach Front Junior Suite just steps away from Deadman’s beach.
Peter Island Resort offers a diverse collection of luxurious accommodations from the fully staffed private villas: Falcon’s Nest, Crow’s Nest, and Hawk’s Nest to Beachfront Junior Suites steps from the sea, charming Ocean View Deluxe or Ocean View Rooms.
Falcon’s Nest Exterior
Falcons Nest Villa is the crown jewel of Peter Island’s three private luxury villas. With over 21,000 square feet of interior space, 6 luxuriously appointed bedroom suites, a spacious outdoor area for entertaining with an infinity-edge pool and 3-story waterfall, this stunning villa is perfect for family and friend reunions, weddings and other special occasions.
The Spa
Relax listening to ocean waves in an outdoor Spa Bohio. Home to one of the Caribbean’s most spectacular spas, this 10,000 square foot haven has a staff of talented therapists who take pampering to an entirely new level.