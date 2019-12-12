Pitch Your Idea for That Novel You've Been Sitting on and Win a Trip to Europe (Video)

Everyone has a book in them, but it doesn’t have to stay that way.

Thanks to social media, anyone can broadcast their brilliant ideas for the next bestselling novel to the world – and if you do it now, you might get a pretty incredible vacation out of it.

Travel accommodation website Holiday Cottages is launching a competition to find one aspiring author to visit the gorgeous United Kingdom countryside, with a choice to stay in one of the many places in the country that have inspired some of Britain's greatest novelists. And all they have to do is tweet.

If you’ve been aching to pitch that novel you’ve been tooling around with in the back of your head, this is your chance. Thankfully, this isn’t a massive assignment like NaNoWriMo or creating a full-blown book proposal. Instead, the company is only looking for quick pitches on Twitter using the hashtag #WriTweet.

Think of it as practice for your elevator pitch. You have 270 characters to introduce your story and your characters in a compelling way.

The lucky winner will get a seven-night stay in their choice of one of three quaint British hideaways and a chance to write their story and receive feedback on their work from bestselling author, Elizabeth Macneal ("The Doll Factory"), as well as travel arrangements to and from the cottage up to the value of £1,000 (about $1,300 USD).

Among the three, literary location choices are East Sussex (once home to Virginia Woolf and Rudyard Kipling), Carmarthenshire, Wales (once home to Dylan Thomas and Roald Dahl), and East Scotland (once home to Robert Louis Stevenson and Robert Burns).

Once the winner arrives at their destination, they will be supplied with everything they need to write their masterpiece, including a typewriter, a dictionary and thesaurus, a notepad and pen, coffee, and a classic novel for inspiration.

In order to enter, simply craft and send your tweet using the hashtag by midnight on Jan. 24, 2020. For more information about the competition, visit the Holiday Cottages website.