Pirate's Booty or Soy Crisps?

Always on the lookout for healthy snacks for car and plane trips, we snapped up a bag of Glenny's Soy Crisps (www.glennys.com) when they came on the market. Salty, crunchy, fake buttery—they're pretty tasty. But how do they stack up nutritionally against, say, the ever-popular Pirate's Booty?Cynthia Sass, a registered nutritionist in Tampa Bay, Florida, points out that a one-ounce serving of Soy Crisps provides three times as much protein—a boon if your child is vegetarian—with half the fat. But who's going to stop at an ounce?Better yet, says Sass, satisfy munchies with light popcorn, whole-grain crackers or cereal, and apples, carrots, and grapes.