This Is the Trendy Pet Travel Carrier You've Been Seeing All Over Instagram

Between the perpetually-shrinking legroom in coach and the constant delays, air travel can be an uncomfortable experience for humans. But it’s even worse for pets, thanks to strict airline compliance rules that often dictate your pet remain in a carrier that fits under the seat in front of you for the duration of the flight. (The rules are different for emotional support animals, depending on the airline — but still, your pet often has to stay in a carrier for the entire flight.)

So if you plan on traveling with your animal, it’s extremely important to make sure they have everything they need to rest comfortably during the flight. Thankfully, millennial pet accessory brand Wild One has an air travel carrier that checks all these boxes and more.

If you’re a dog owner, you’ve probably already seen this bag all over social media. Ads for it have been popping up on Instagram since it was released this past summer, each highlighting its sleek exterior and little details like breathable mesh walls with retractable privacy screens. (We love the snap buttons on the zippers, which you can pop closed after you zip the carrier shut to ensure your pet stays secure and comfortable inside their little space.) Additionally, it’s airline compliant to fit below most standard airline seats, and made to be used with dogs up to about 16 pounds — so, most small pups.

As a brand, Wild One made a name for itself releasing other essential, stylish, and functional pet care items — so you can be sure that the air travel carrier is made with the same care and quality as its other products.

The case comes in two colors: a polished tan and a stylish black. It features a shoulder strap that can also be converted into a leash for your pet, and there are two pockets on the outside of the bag to hold things like papers or your phone. There’s also a strap so that you can slide the bag on top of your luggage while you’re at the airport.

But one of the best features is that it also doubles as a bed for your pet, too. The carrier features a soft, plushy cushion they can rest on while they’re inside. Unzip the front of the product, though, and the cushion will fold out into a little canopy bed. Versatile doesn’t even begin to cover it.

Check out the air travel carrier over at Wild One — and, of course, start getting your pup ready for your next big adventure.

