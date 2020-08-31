This Adorable Bomb-sniffing Pooch From Hawaii Is the TSA's 2020 Cutest Canine

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) wants you to know some of its staff is really, really cute. Especially Kajla.

In late August, the TSA held a three-day social media contest where followers voted on the agency’s “cutest canine.” And Kajla, a five-year-old Vizsla and explosive detection canine, came out as top dog.

According to the TSA, Kajla works at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu, Hawaii. Kajla works as a passenger screening canine alongside her handler, Penny. Together, the TSA explained, they “screen travelers and their belongings for explosives at the security checkpoint as an added layer of security.” Penny and Kajla have worked together for nearly four years, helping to keep the airport safe.

“Kajla LOVES to play with her squeaking tennis ball and rope toy,” the TSA said in an Instagram post. “The only thing better? When she gets to retire and get as much attention from as many people as possible, all at the same time!”

“Kajla is a social canine who enjoys greeting travelers with hearty tail wags, shiny eyes and broad smiles,” the TSA shared. “Not only is she cute, but Kajla ranked first in the nation amongst TSA PSCs for the highest daily average time worked, time spent training and screening at the security checkpoint.”

Image zoom Transportation Security Administration

Kajla is also a rather accomplished dog. Beyond her work at the TSA, she’s also worked for the FBI, the U.S. Marshals Service, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and as a member of the Honolulu Police Department.

Beyond Kajla, the contest also honored four other TSA canines including Djanni from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, Ron from Oakland International Airport, and Lexa-Alexey from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.