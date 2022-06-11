Pet Owners Say This Car Seat Cover Is a Must-have for Traveling With Anxious Animals

"I bought this seat cover mostly as protection from the anxious boy's drool," the shopper started, "but was happily surprised to find he was about 95 percent calmer during the whole trip! He was still a bit nervous, as he's a nervous guy, but the hammock seemed to help him realize he could just lay down and relax – and it also helped keep him from being overstimulated and from climbing up in between the front seats. My only regret is not buying this three years ago when we first adopted him!"