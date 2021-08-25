From Los Angeles to Tokyo, these are the most dog-friendly hotels in the world, according to Expedia.

These Are the Most Popular Dog-friendly Hotels Around the World

Just in time for International Dog Day on Aug. 26, Expedia has released a new list of the most dog-friendly hotels in the world.

To determine the winners, the online travel booking site dug through hotel reviews to identify 12 properties around the world that offer exceptional amenities for pups. Some of Expedia's picks even offer perks for human companions.

At the Live Aqua Urban Resort San Miguel de Allende in Mexico, for example, pets are greeted with a water bottle, bed, and food and water bowls. Their humans get free valet parking and 20% of spa services.

The Hotel Preston in Nashville welcomes furry guests with a goodie bag and pet parents with an $11 beverage credit. Meanwhile, at the Ovolo South Yarra in Melbourne, Australia, the V.I.Pooch accommodation package comes with absolutely everything a dog on the road could need — and a bottle of wine for pet parents.

An overwater hotel even made Expedia's list, and neither you nor your dog will have to spend a dozen hours on a plane to get there. The Edgewater hotel in Seattle, an overwater property located not far from iconic landmarks like the Space Needle, was built for the 1962 World's Fair and has hosted rock stars such as Led Zeppelin, Neil Young, and The Beatles. The hotel's Rock the Dog package will set you back an extra $100 per stay, but it includes pet beds, water and food bowls, and treats for up to two dogs.

And in Tokyo, the Hotel Chinzanso earned accolades for providing access to a private dog park. The fifth-floor dog park is situated within the hotel's Serenity Garden, offering you and your dog a chance to find a moment of peace in a bustling metropolis.