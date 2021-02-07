Pamper Yourself and Your Pooch With This Pet-themed Valentine’s Package at a Dreamy Key West Resort

Let's be honest here, 2020 wasn't exactly a great year for anyone, nor did it really inspire most people to feel like their most romantic selves. But you know what? 2021 is a brand-new new year and destinations are getting creative when it comes to Valentine's Day. Need proof? Just check out the "Woof You Be Mine" package at The Marker Key West Harbor Resort in Key West, Florida.

The hotel recently announced its new package, which provides couples the opportunity to show a little love to their pooch with a Valentine's Day getaway fit for man's best friend. And really, this may be the perfect time for such a package, considering national pet adoption rates jumped by about 34 percent during the pandemic, with so many people adopting new pets that shelters ran out of animals for people to adopt.

Upon arrival at the hotel, four-legged guests will receive a customized welcome bag loaded with goodies like toys, treats, and a Marker Key West pet tag. Meanwhile, the humans in the group will receive a special champagne toast on arrival too (which may not be as cool as a new squeaky toy, but it will do).

During their stay, the pets in the group will also be treated to puppy turndown service, and, upon request, pups can go on walks along Smathers Beach, or even head out for a spa session at Salty Paws pet spa. Doggies can also dine with their mom and dad under the stars for Valentine's Day with a special multicourse dog food menu.

Puppers can also head out on their own adventures, leaving their parents behind for some one-on-one time, with the excursion company Lazy Dog. The adventure company takes dogs out on paddle boards, kayaks, and pontoon boats for a day of fun. To finish out the trip, owners and pups are encouraged to head outside and take in Key West's famed sunsets together hand-in-hand-in-paw. See more about this specific package or other deals at The Marker here.