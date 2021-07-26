This Hotel Group Just Launched an Awesome New Program for Pet Owners

Some 85 million U.S. households now also contain an animal companion. To many, these aren't mere pets, but rather full-fledged members of the family. So, when it comes to travel, few people want to leave their furry friends behind. Lucky, IHG Hotels & Resorts sees this and is ready to accommodate.

In July, IHG Hotels & Resorts launched two exciting new additions to its deals lineup: A discounted pet rate, and a 3,000 IHG Rewards Bonus Points promotion at hundreds of hotels across the country.

"Your pets bring you joy every day — why not share the joy of travel with them? Our Pets Points Package makes it easier to bring them along, so no member of the family gets left behind," the hotel company shared on its website.

Using the package, guests can also "fetch at least $10 off pet fees." The package is available at select hotels across the U.S. and comes with some fine print, which you can read about here.

To help travelers get excited about all the places they can go, IHG Hotels & Resorts shared a few of its most impressive pet-friendly properties.

"Houston is a perfect getaway with man's best friend," the company shared. "If you're looking to explore Houston's fine-dining scene or enjoy a warm, summer night in an outdoor beer garden, check into InterContinental Houston — Medical Center for some elevated R&R and connect with the hotel's Chief Concierge — who will craft a personalized Houston experience for you and your furry friend to make your stay a truly memorable one. (The hotel allows dogs up to 50 pounds.)

"More than 100 dog-friendly breweries and 60 dog parks make Minneapolis, Minnesota a great place to travel with furry friends," the company explained. "Conveniently located just 20 minutes from the downtowns of both Minneapolis and St. Paul is InterContinental Minneapolis — St. Paul International Airport. (The hotel allows up to three pets per stay.)

Holiday Inn Asheville East: Asheville, NC

"Asheville is considered one of the country's best playgrounds for four-legged friends — with miles of mountain trails and lush-Biltmore Estate grounds to explore, watering holes for splashing around in, and dog-friendly restaurant patios and breweries that come with plenty of delicious things for a pup to sniff and snack on." (The hotel allows two pets up to 80 pounds.)

EVEN Hotel New York — Times Square South: New York, NY

"Start your day at Boris & Horton (the city's first-ever dog-friendly café) and end with a trip to Prospect Park's dog beach in Brooklyn, which is specifically designated for pups to enjoy and cool down after a big city adventure. (The hotel allows pets up to 50 pounds.)